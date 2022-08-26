Cancer or hemorrhoids? Know what the different symptoms are

Sudden and persistent change in bowel habits should always be taken as a cause for alert. The condition can be a simple episode of hemorrhoids or indicate colorectal cancer. The two health problems have similar symptoms, although cancer is very worrying.

“The initial symptoms of the two conditions are very similar, with pain and bleeding. If these signs persist, the patient needs a medical evaluation to carry out the necessary tests”, explains oncologist Janyara Teixeira de Souza e Silva, who works in Brasília.

Hemorrhoids are inflammation of the veins in the rectum. The condition is common and tends to improve naturally after a few days. Among the causes of hemorrhoids are straining at the time of evacuation and spending a lot of time sitting on the toilet.

Colorectal or bowel cancer is one of the most common types of tumors in Brazil and affects about 41,000 Brazilians each year. The formation of a tumor in the intestine usually results in changes in the functioning of the organ, for example, alternating diarrhea with episodes of constipation.

Here are the differences between the symptoms of the two health problems:

Hemorrhoids

presence of bright red blood after evacuation;

itching in the anus;

desire to defecate soon after emptying the bowel;

sticky mucus on underwear or toilet paper after cleaning the anus;

sores around the anus;

anal pain.

***bowel-cancer-drawing Also known as colon and rectal or colorectal cancer, it covers tumors that start in the part of the large intestine – called the colon -, in the rectum and anus.Getty Images ***intestinal-cancer-photo According to data from the National Cancer Institute (Inca), it is estimated that the problem caused the death of about 20,000 people in Brazil in 2019 alone.Getty Images Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 ***intestinal-cancer-photo The month of March is dedicated to the dissemination of information about the disease. If caught early, bowel cancer is treatable and the patient can be cured.Getty Images ***intestinal-cancer-photo The main factors related to a higher risk of developing bowel cancer are: age equal to or over 50 years old, excess body weight and a diet low in fruits, vegetables and fiber.Getty Images Metrópoles 2 partner advertising ***intestinal-cancer-photo Inflammatory bowel diseases such as chronic ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease also increase the risk of bowel cancer, as well as inherited diseases such as familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP) and hereditary nonpolyposis colorectal cancer (HNPCC).Getty Images ***bowel-cancer-drawing Other factors are a family history of bowel cancer, a personal history of bowel, ovarian, uterine, or breast cancer, as well as smoking and alcohol consumption.Getty Images Metrópoles 3 partner advertising ***intestinal-cancer-photo The symptoms most associated with bowel cancer are: blood in the stool, change in bowel habits, abdominal pain or discomfort, weakness and anemia, weight loss with no apparent cause, change in stool and abdominal mass (tumor).Getty Images ***intestinal-cancer-photo Diagnosis requires biopsy (examination of a small piece of tissue taken from the suspected lesion). The sample is taken using a device introduced through the rectum (endoscope)Getty Images Metrópoles 4 partner advertising ***bowel-cancer-drawing Treatment mainly depends on the size, location and extent of the tumor. When the disease is spread, with metastases to the liver, lung or other organs, the chances of cure are reduced.Getty Images ***intestinal-cancer-photo Surgery is usually the initial treatment, removing the affected part of the intestine and the lymph nodes inside the abdomen. Other stages of treatment include radiotherapy, with or without chemotherapy, to reduce the possibility of the tumor returning.Getty Images Advertising from the Metrópoles 5 partner ***intestinal-cancer-photo Maintaining adequate body weight, physical activity, as well as healthy eating are essential for the prevention of bowel cancer.Getty Images ***intestinal-cancer-photo In addition, consumption of processed meats (e.g. sausage, bologna, sausage, ham, bacon, turkey blanquet, turkey breast, salami) should be avoided and red meat consumption limited to 500 grams of cooked meat per week.Getty Images 0

Colorectal cancer

blood when defecating;

constant urge to evacuate;

pressure or abdominal pain;

constant fatigue and tiredness;

prolonged bowel changes, such as frequent diarrhea or constipation;

weight loss for no reason;

nausea.

Get news from metropolises on your Telegram and stay on top of everything! Just access the channel: https://t.me/metropolesurgente.