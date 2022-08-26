Candoca despairs after discovering pregnancy in Mar do Sertão

Candoca (Isadora Cruz) has always been madly in love with Zé Paulino (Sergio Guizé), and was more than happy with the marriage between the two that was about to arrive, but the young woman will be surprised by news that will change her life forever. . In the next chapters of Sertão Seathe teacher will be desperate to find out that she is pregnant with her fiancé, not knowing what to do from now on.

There isn’t a person in the city of Canta Pedra who didn’t know about the marriage between Candoca and Zé Paulino, and everyone was rooting for this romance that always proved to be very pure and true. However, the cowboy will have an accident and will be presumed dead, causing a real commotion in the entire region, but especially in his fiancee who is devastated by the news.

Candoca is pregnant with Zé Paulino. Source: Reproduction/Globo

Candoca is pregnant with Zé Paulino. Source: Reproduction/Globo

It turns out that the situation gets even more complicated when Candoca discovers that she is pregnant with Zé Paulino, becoming completely desperate, because now that she is without her fiancé, she does not know what to do with her life, as she does not know if she will be able to raise the child alone. It is at this moment that Tertulinho (Renato Góes) enters, who has always had a rivalry with the cowboy, in addition to being in love with Candoca, and now sees a clear path to try to conquer her.

Tertulinho will do everything to win the teacher’s trust and, consequently, her love, as he doesn’t want to miss this chance that appeared in front of him, even planning to marry her and raise the child as his son.