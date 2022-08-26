Candoca discovers Sabá Bodó plot and mayor threatens her in Mar do Sertão | come around

“I’ve come to offer my services. I can’t take this hardship any longer! The woman needs to hit me in the face when the bills arrive and I’m penniless! I need a job… with a decent amount of money, a serious salary… be…employee…”, Timbó will ask.

Candoca (Isadora Cruz) will face Sabá Bodó (Welder Rodrigues) once again in “Mar do Sertão”! It all starts in Friday, 26/08 episodewhen Timbó (Enrique Diaz) arrives at the city hall looking for a job.

1 of 13 Candoca gets angry with Sabá Bodó in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo Candoca gets angry with Sabá Bodó in ‘Mar do Sertão’ – Photo: Globo

🎧 Sérgio Guizé gives spoiler of the second phase of Mar do Sertão: Zé Paulino will be given up for dead and comes back 10 years later! 😱 Listen to everything here! 👇

2 of 13 Timbó arrives at the city hall looking for a job in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo Timbó arrives at the city hall looking for a job in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo

Faced with the visit of the sertanejo, Sabá Bodó will have a daring idea: to make Timbó, without knowing it, sign a term ceding his lands for the construction of the dam of Sing Stone.

“I’m going to make this countryman sign a contract for the assignment of his lands! To the dam!”, the mayor will say to Eudoro Cidão (Érico Brás).

3 of 13 Timbó and Sabá Bodó in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo Timbó and Sabá Bodó in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo

“The unfortunate person doesn’t know how to read, he won’t even know what he’s signing!…”, Sabá Bodó will say.

4 of 13 Sabá Bodó celebrates plan against Timbó in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo Sabá Bodó celebrates plan against Timbó in ‘Mar do Sertão’ – Photo: Globo

Timbó will return to the mayor’s office and will receive the news that, yes, he will be hired. Excited, the sertanejo will be willing to sign the document delivered by Sabá Bodó.

5 of 13 Timbó and Sabá Bodó pose for the photo in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo Timbó and Sabá Bodó pose for the photo in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo

6 of 13 Sabá Bodó delivers document to Timbó in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo Sabá Bodó delivers document to Timbó in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo

7 of 13 Timbó signs a document at the city hall in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo Timbó signs a document at the city hall in ‘Mar do Sertão’ – Photo: Globo

But the mayor’s plan will backfire when Candoca finds out that Timbó has finally got a job. The teacher will suspect Sabá Bodó’s intentions and will go to the city hall accompanied by Zé Paulino (Sergio Guizé).

8 of 13 Candoca and Zé Paulino arrive at the city hall in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo Candoca and Zé Paulino arrive at the city hall in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo

Extremely suspicious, Candoca will ask what the mayor is up to. Without any direct answer, the teacher will go to Timbó.

“Timbo…did you sign something the mayor asked you to…?”, he will ask.

9 of 13 Candoca arrives at the city hall to take satisfaction with Sabá Bodó in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo Candoca arrives at the city hall to take satisfaction with Sabá Bodó in ‘Mar do Sertão’ – Photo: Globo

Meanwhile, Zé Paulino will find the contract and deliver the document to the bride.

10 of 13 Zé Paulino delivers contract to Candoca in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo Zé Paulino delivers contract to Candoca in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo

After reading the paper, Candoca will realize the coup and get angry with Sabá Bodó.

“You have no character… You are corrupt, dishonest and a crook”, says the teacher, tearing up the papers.

11 of 13 Candoca rips up a document at the city hall in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo Candoca rips up a document at the city hall in ‘Mar do Sertão’ – Photo: Globo

Candoca will alert Timbó and Tereza (Clarissa Pinheiro) about the coup and the three will leave the city hall. Before leaving, Zé Paulinho will still make an alert to the mayor.

“Mayor… you are the highest authority in the city, you are a powerful man… you can do whatever you want. But if you cause any harm to my fiancée, I’ll come back here…”, says the sertanejo.

12 of 13 Zé Paulino confronts Sabá Bodó in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo Zé Paulino confronts Sabá Bodó in ‘Mar do Sertão’ – Photo: Globo

Alone with Eudoro Cidão, Sabá Bodó will promise to take revenge on the couple.

“Let them wait for me…These two will get what they deserve…”, the mayor will say.

13 of 13 Sabá Bodó promises to take revenge on Candoca and Zé Paulino in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo Sabá Bodó promises to take revenge on Candoca and Zé Paulino in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo

Don’t miss the next chapters of your 6 o’clock soap opera!

26 Aug Friday Zé Paulino demands that Tertulinho stay away from Candoca. Timbó asks Sabá for a job, who thinks of tricking the man into obtaining the cession of his lands. Candoca confirms Sabá’s intentions about Timbó and tears up the document signed by the farmer. Father Zezo discovers that Timbó put Firmino to work in his place. Lorena fights with Cira and Anita to defend Candoca. Colonel Tertúlio scolds his son for disrespecting Zé Paulino. At Sabá’s behest, Candoca is fired from the school. Zé Paulino confronts Sabá about Candoca’s dismissal. Check out the full summary of the day and week!