Candoca is caught off guard and discovers she is pregnant; Teacher gives in to Tertulinho’s advances

In the series by Mário Teixeira, the character of Isadora Cruz will become pregnant with Zé Paulino and marry Tertulinho

In the next chapters of “Sertão Sea“, Candoca (Isadora Cruz) will discover that she is pregnant with Zé Paulino (Sergio Guizé). As advanced by gshowthe cowboy will be considered dead and, with that, the teacher will give in to the onslaughts of little talk (Renato Góes) and will marry the playboy.

The Colonel’s Heir Tertulio (José de Abreu), by the way, will know that the rival is alive, but will hide the truth from the girl, in order to win her over. Therefore, the pick will raise Zé’s son and will be a good father for the boy, according to the communication vehicle.

After ten years away from Canta Pedra, Candoca’s ex-fiancé will return to the city and make a comeback. In the second phase of the work, the protagonist will adopt the formal name, José Mendes, and will become rich. The son of Dahomey (Wilson Rabelo), even, will return thirsting for justice.

It is worth noting that the novel is created by Mario Teixeirawith artistic direction by Allan Fiterman. The feuilleton is written with Marcos Lazarini, Claudia Gomes and Dino Cantelli, in addition to the collaboration of Carol Santos. The general direction is by Pedro Brenelli with Bernardo Sá, Natália Warth and Rogério Sagui.