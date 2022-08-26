Captain Wagner 37%; Roberto Cláudio 25% and Elmano 20%

The second round of Ipespe survey for the Government of Ceará shows the opposition candidate Captain Wagner (União Brasil) in the lead of the dispute, with 37% of the voting intentions. He is followed by former mayor of Fortaleza Roberto Cláudio (PDT), who has 25%, and PT member Elmano Freitas (PT), who has 20%. The numbers refer to stimulated research, when the interviewer offers options to the voter. The research commissioned by THE PEOPLE It is the first since the beginning of the electoral campaigns, which began on the 16th.

Considering the margin of error of the Ipespe poll, of 3.2 percentage points more or less, candidates Elmano Freitas and Roberto Cláudio are technically tied for second place in the race for Palácio da Abolição.

Following appear Zé Batista (PSTU) and Chico Malta (PCB), with 1% of the voting intentions each. Serley Leal (UP) was on the list, but was not named. Voters who intend to vote blank or null, those who said they did not vote for any of the candidates and those who did not know or did not respond add up to 17%.

Ipespe Ceará Survey (Stimulated)

Captain Wagner (UB): 37% (-1 point compared to previous poll)

Roberto Claudio (PDT): 25% (-3 points)

Elmano Freitas (PT): 20% (+7)

Zé Batista (PSTU): 1% (same score)

Chico Malta (PCB): 1% (+1)

None/White/Null: 10% (-1)

Don’t know/Didn’t answer: 7% (+1)

Ipespe heard 1,000 voters from all regions of Ceará, aged 16 and over, between August 20 and 23, 2022. The survey’s margin of error is 3.2 percentage points more or less and the estimated confidence interval is 95.45%.

The research is registered at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under the number BR-04538/2022 and at the Regional Electoral Court (TRE-CE) under protocol CE-07968/2022.

In the previous round of the stimulated poll, released on the 4th of August, Captain Wagner led the contest with 38% of the voting intentions. In second place came former mayor of Fortaleza Roberto Cláudio (PDT), with 28%, and in third place, deputy Elmano Freitas (PT), who got 13%.

spontaneous

In the spontaneous poll, that is, when the interviewer does not present options for candidates, Captain Wagner leads with 26% of the voting intentions. Elmano has 12% of the electorate’s preference and Roberto Cláudio registered 11%. In this scenario, voters who intend to vote blank or null, those who said they did not vote for any of the candidates and those who did not know or did not respond add up to 49%.

Former governor Camilo Santana (PT) was mentioned in the spontaneous poll, but he is not a candidate for the State Government in this year’s elections. Candidates Zé Batista (PSTU), Chico Malta (PCB) and Serley Leal (UP) were not mentioned in the spontaneous survey.

Research Ipespe Ceará (Spontaneous)

Captain Wagner (UB): 26% (-2 points compared to previous poll)

Elmano Freitas (PT): 12% (+4 points)

Roberto Cláudio (PDT): 11% (-1)

Camilo Santana (PT) 2%*

None/White/Null: 2% (-1)

Don’t know/Didn’t answer: 47% (+2)

