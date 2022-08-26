Car with Marilene Galvão’s body misses the route and delays the wake

The wake of Marilene Galvão started late this Thursday (25/8). The country music legend, who died at the age of 80, was supposed to start at 1 pm at the Municipal Chamber of Paraguaçu Paulista (São Paulo countryside), but it will only open to the public from 4 pm.

According to a report by TV Globo, the delay occurred due to an error in the transfer of the body from São Paulo to the interior of the state. The wake will continue until 10 pm and will return this Friday (26/8), from 7 am to 9 am.

Marilene’s body will be buried in the district of Sapezal, where As Galvão lived most of their childhood and where there is a monument in honor of the duo.

Fight against Alzheimer’s

Marilene died at Professor Lydia Storópoli Hospital. The cause of death was not revealed. One of the singers of the country duo As Galvão, she sang alongside her sister, Mary, in a career that lasted more than 70 years.

Galvão released 80 albums throughout their career. The duo broke up in 2021, due to the advancement of Marilene’s Alzheimer’s. They began their career in 1947 and were pioneers in country music.

They became known for being the first women to occupy the sertanejo scene, previously dominated by men.

