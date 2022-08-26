Carl Sagan – unfortunately – was right – DW – 25/08/2022

For 27 years, astrophysicist and great science popularizer Carl Sagan (1934-1996), known worldwide for the television series Cosmoslaunched an extremely accurate forecast about the future, in which he seemed to anticipate the rise of great technologies and disinformation.

Although the forecast specifically concerned the future of the United States, the issues it deals with have a more universal character; a general premonition of modern society.

In addition to his work as an astronomer, planetary scientist, cosmologist, astrophysicist, astrobiologist, and science promoter, Sagan was also a prolific writer. In 1995 he published The Demon-Haunted World: Science Seen as a Candle in the Darkin which it addresses from spiritual issues to denials about alien abductions.

But beyond these themes, her book builds a passionate defense of science and the scientific method, and explains how it has helped to illuminate many of the darkest corners of the universe. In this way, the astrophysicist demonstrates how the search for peace and truth was undermined by two old acquaintances of humanity: superstition and pseudoscience.

timely rediscovery

Today, 27 years after the work’s publication, what most attracts attention on social media is a descriptive passage in which Sagan makes a prediction about the future of the United States, disturbingly similar to the reality in which we live.

“Science is more than a body of knowledge, it’s a way of thinking. I have a hunch about an America, at the time of my grandchildren or great-grandchildren, when the US will be a services and information economy; when nearly every major industry manufacturing will have escaped to other countries; when impressive technological powers will be in the hands of a few, and no one representing public interests can understand the problems; when human beings have lost the ability to set their own goals or to question with knowledge of causes those in authority; when, clinging to our crystals and nervously consulting our horoscopes, our mental faculties in decline, unable to distinguish between what feels good and what is true, we revert, almost without realizing it, to superstition. and the darkness.”

Although Sagan used to project optimistic views, the passage describes a possible dystopian society, fraught with division, confusion, distrust in authorities and an increasing separation between the richest and the poorest, under increasingly authoritarian leadership.

US “Dumbdown”

In the chapter in question, Sagan also deals with some American cultural phenomena of the time, such as the television program Beavis and Butthead and the movie Debi and Loidewhich he considered examples of intellectual decay in the US:

“America’s dumbing down is most evident in the slow degradation of substantial content in the enormously influential media, in 30-second catchphrases (now reduced to ten seconds or less), lowest-common-denominator schedules, credulous presentations on pseudoscience and superstition, but, above all, in a kind of celebration of ignorance.”

One can only imagine what his opinion of the future of the United States would be if he were alive today and witnessing the phenomenon of new social networks, from YouTube and Instagram to the dizzying rise of streaming services, among others.

Many, perhaps, consider that the prediction made 27 years ago is not really a revelation, and they are probably correct, since envisioning a dystopian future is not especially complicated.

Even so, Sagan, with his great sensitivity and intelligence, was able to capture much of the essence of the changes that began to take place at that time, and that today seem obvious. Listening to the voices of the past can help to remember and reflect more on what can be improved in today’s society.