Carolina Dieckmann breaks the silence, exposes bizarre backstage and vents about the beginning of her career: “I wanted to look sick”

Last Thursday (25th), Carolina Dieckmann participated in “Poccast”, a podcast presented by Rafael Uccman and Lucas Guedez. During the chat, the actress told an unusual backstage of the time when she participated in the cast of soap opera “Laços de Família”, from “TV Globo”, in the early 2000s.

The artist was at the beginning of her career and made history by playing Camilla who, at a certain point in history, discovered she had leukemia and during treatment had to shave her hair. The scene of the actress actually shaving her own hair is still remembered by many Brazilians.

Carolina revealed that, in addition to shaving her own hair, she went without food to look sick and give herself 100% to the character. “I got thin, I didn’t eat because I wanted to look sick without makeup. I got into a wave that when the soap opera ended I said: ‘I understand, that’s what I want to do with my life!” started saying.

The famous also stated that it was at that moment that she decided to be an actress: “I was making that choice there, understand? I was choosing to be an actress on that soap opera. Before, it wasn’t a choice, it was an opportunity that I was enjoying, but there I had been a mother, I was wanting to understand life, looking for meaning”.