Casa Verde e Amarela can now be paid within 35 years

This Thursday (25), President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sanctioned, without vetoes, the Provisional Measure (MP) that increases the financing term for the Casa Verde e Amarela housing program to 35 years. In this way, the MP was converted into Law 14.438/22 and published in the Official Gazette of the Union.

MP 1107/22 was approved in July in the Senate and provided for an increase in the term to five years, since before it was up to 30 years. In addition, it was also authorized by the measure, that the deposits of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) are used as guarantee in the installments of real estate financing.

focus on housing

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, with a longer term to pay off the property, it will attract an even larger audience to finance their own home. According to Daniella Marques, president of the public bank, the objective is to keep the bank’s focus on housing, an area in which the bank dominates 66.2% of the market. In the Casa Verde and Amarela program alone, 99.9% of financing comes from Caixa.

Thus, in the last week, the institution announced that in July, it broke a record in housing contracts and financed R$ 16.3 billion. Surpassing the old record that took place in May this year, of R$ 15.6 billion. According to Caixa, the value also exceeded the month of July last year by 38.78%.

FGTS collection

In addition, the law that was enacted this Thursday also changes the date of collection of the FGTS, from the 7th to the 20th of each month. “The change in the FGTS collection date unifies the employer’s obligations regarding the collection of the FGTS and the social security contribution for the same date, simplifying management. In this way, it reduces the cost of compliance of companies incident on the payroll”, pointed out the Brazilian Chamber of the Construction Industry (CBIC), through a note.

Digital SIM

In addition, the measure also developed SIM Digital, a new digital microcredit line for individuals and individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs). Therefore, the measure increased the value of loans under the program. Which can be BRL 1,500 for individuals and BRL 4,500 for MEI members. The priority of care is women.

