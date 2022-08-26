Case of triple infection by covid-19, monkeypox and HIV is registered in Italy – Health

A 36-year-old Italian man was diagnosed with simultaneous infection with the virus of Covid-19gives monkey pox it’s the HIV. The case was reported in the Journal of Infection in an article that describes the clinical manifestations observed and the diagnostic process. According to the authors, this is the first case of triple infection documented so far.

The patient began to show symptoms nine days after returning from a trip to Spain. With a headache, a sore throat, a fever that reached 39ºC and swelling in a lymph node in his groin, he tested positive for covid-19 on July 2. Afterwards, he developed rashes on different regions of the body, and when they developed into pustules (pus-filled sores), he sought emergency care at the University Hospital of Catania, Italy.

At the hospital, he retested for Covid-19 and was tested for monkeypox; both results were positive. The team then performed tests to identify possible Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs), which detected HIV infection.

On the third day of admission, the lesions began to crust over, and a few days later, the patient was released into home isolation. When the lesions healed, he returned for a new monkeypox test, which was still positive, and started HIV treatment.

According to the article, the description of the diagnostic process is important because covid-19 and monkeypox share both a form of transmission, by air droplets, as well as the symptoms of fever, lymphadenopathy (swelling in the lymph nodes), headache. and throat and fatigue.

“As these pathogens continue to spread, individuals can be simultaneously infected with monkeypox virus, covid-19 and STIs, which makes it difficult for doctors to correctly diagnose, considering also that not all monkeypox patients develop skin lesions and that Covid-19 can cause rashes and blisters.”

Among the main lessons learned from the case, the researchers highlight that cold and flu symptoms should not exclude the possibility of a diagnosis of monkeypox in people considered to be at risk; that the virus remains active even after major symptoms improve; and that, as sexual intercourse may be the predominant mode of transmission, thorough testing for STIs is recommended after the diagnosis of monkeypox.

“Given the current Covid-19 pandemic and the daily increase in monkeypox cases, healthcare systems must be aware of this eventuality (of concurrent infection), promoting adequate diagnostic tests in high-risk individuals that are essential for containment, as there is no widely available treatment or prophylaxis,” the article concludes.