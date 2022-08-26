CBF releases VAR audio of two shots of the match between Corinthians and Fluminense for the Copa do Brasil

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) made available the VAR audio of two moves that took place in the draw between Corinthians and Fluminense, last Wednesday, for the Copa do Brasil. The first is in the penalty committed by Fagner, at the beginning of the match and also in an entry by Fábio Santos in Nonato, in the second half of the duel.

In the play that happened in the first minute of the match, the right side arrives late and shares the ball with Arias, who falls on the lawn asking for a penalty. Referee Ramon Abatti Abel did not call for a foul and continued the game, but was called by VAR to review the play. Check out the refereeing team dialogue.

“Not. dispute, dispute, dispute”, said the field judge before heading to the video booth.

“Just a moment, I’ll check. Here is a possible fault. Abatti, I recommend a review for a possible absence and you already analyze the disciplinary. This is the point of contact. I’m going to play now”, said Wagner Reway, responsible for the video referee.

“He doesn’t hit the ball. The lock on the shin, foolhardy. Yellow card and penalty”, added Ramon, confirmed by the VAR referee.

With the penalty confirmed, Fluminense opened the scoring, forcing Corinthians to seek the result. In the second half, after Timão had tied the match and had conceded another goal and was at a disadvantage again, VAR checked another move. This time, for a possible red card in Fábio Santos, after strong division with Nonato, in the midfield of the lawn.

The field referee called the foul and gave the Corinthians side a yellow card, which led to complaints from opposing players asking for the player to be expelled. The video referee check agreed with the referee and congratulated him on the decision.

“Let me see the intensity. He comes for the ball, almost touches the ball . Foot with foot. ANDit comes with the side of the foot. Confirmed the card, excellent decision”, said Wagner Reway VAR booth commander.

The match ended 2-2, with a goal scored by Róger Guedes, in the final minutes. The return clash of the Copa do Brasil semifinals is scheduled for September 15, at Neo Química Arena. Whoever qualifies will face the winner of the duel between Flamengo and São Paulo in the grand final.

See more at: Corinthians x Fluminense, Arbitration, Copa do Brasil, Fagner and Fbio Santos.