Central Bank President avoids celebrating deflation

(credit: Pablo Valadares/Chamber of Deputies)

Despite the celebrations of members of the Jair Bolsonaro government (PL) with the drop in inflation in the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) in June and the signaling of a new drop in August due to the 0.73% drop in the preview of this month, due to the exemption of fuel, the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, showed caution for the loosening of the monetary policy.

“We think we can’t let our guard down. We celebrate, obviously, a lower inflation number, but always qualifying that there is a big step in this latest number, because it has a food (inflation) component well above what we expected”, said Campos Neto, this Friday (26/8), in a presentation at an event held by the manager 1618 Investimentos, in São Paulo.

“Inflation is slowing down, but you have to look very carefully. But we understand that Brazil has advanced in this process and in an aggressive way”, he added, citing the fact that the country was one of the first to start the process of increasing interest rates, still in 2021, while developed countries such as the United States , only started this process recently, and, according to him, inflation there is more resistant than in Brazil to start a process of deceleration. However, he stressed that the Brazilian Central Bank will remain “vigilant in its task”.





After registering a drop of 0.68% in July, the IPCA accumulated a high of 10.07% in 12 months, below the 11.89% recorded in the same period until May. At the meeting held on the 2nd and 3rd of this month, the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) raised the basic rate of the economy (Selic) by 0.50 percentage point, from 13.25% to 13.75% per year, and also signaled a further increase, of lesser magnitude, at the September meeting.

According to market forecasts, inflation will slow down this year, but not enough to converge to the upper band of the target, whose ceiling is 5%. The new market projections for the IPCA at the end of the year vary between 6.5% and 7% hikes. In addition, it has been gaining strength next year, and remains above the ceiling of the target determined by the National Monetary Council (CMN), of 4.75%.

No wonder, market analysts consider that the BC abandoned this year’s and next year’s goals and started to focus only on 2024. With this, there are still doubts among analysts whether there will be an increase of 0.25 percentage point to 14% per year. or whether the BC will maintain the Selic at 13.75%, the highest level since December 2016, at the next Copom meeting, scheduled for September 20 and 21.

GDP

During the lecture, Campos Neto again made a positive analysis of the recovery of the Brazilian economy this year, highlighting the upward revisions of the market estimates for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) this year, but avoided commenting on the process of deceleration that is underway from the second half of this year and which will culminate in 2023, reflecting the negative impact of monetary policy — which has a delayed effect from the rise in interest rates, which have taken place since March 2021, when the Selic was at the lowest level. historical rate of 2% per year. Currently, market estimates predict a rise of 2.02% in this year’s GDP, rising to 0.39% in the year to come.

Subsequently, during the questions, the BC president acknowledged that there is a downward movement of GDP growth next year, because the impact of high interest rates may take up to 18 months to impact economic activity. He also warned that the process of global slowdown, which is underway, “also has an influence on the Brazilian market”.

The BC president also spoke again about the opportunities for Brazil, in this global context of energy transition, for the development of sustainable energy, including exporting this potential to other countries. “The world needs inputs that have cheap energy and labor. And Brazil has the capacity to produce sustainable energy”, he stressed.

cryptocurrencies

When asked about the regulation of the cryptocurrency market, Campos Neto was vague and said that there has been evolution in this market, especially in the sense of mining with less energy. He avoided talking about cryptocurrencies, but rather about cryptoassets, and stated that coexistences of digital modalities are possible.

“I focus more on the blockchain process of taking something with value and making multiple liquidations,” he said, avoiding commenting on a particular asset. “I don’t bet on the currency, but on technology and the coexistence (of the models)”, he said, without talking about how the regulatory process of this market, where many currencies have substantially lost value, causing losses for investors who still don’t know how to choose right and, much less, escape from pyramid schemes. “It is not the Central Bank that should say what currency people should buy. People need to know what they are buying,” he said.