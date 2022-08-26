Central Bank President predicts up to 3 months of deflation in Brazil

Understand how deflation should look in Brazil and what are the Central Bank’s forecasts for the year 2023.

Roberto Campos Neto, president of the Central Bank, said last Tuesday (23) that he expects “two or three months of deflation” in Brazil, that is, a fall in prices. This situation is foreseen by the president of the Central Bank on account of the measures approved by the National Congress.

It is worth mentioning that in July the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index) dropped by 0.68%, considering the country’s official inflation. In addition, this drop occurred after the 0.67% increase in the index in June. As a result, Brazil registered deflation (negative inflation), the first after 25 consecutive months.

Tax cut on essentials

First, the fall in inflation occurred after the cut in taxes on essential items, ie fuel and electricity. Thus, the fall in the price of these products has already impacted inflation, in addition to indirectly influencing the prices of other items.

Therefore, reducing taxes in an election year can be considered a strategy adopted by the government and Congress. But even if it is possible to curb inflation in 2022, these measures put pressure on prices for next year, as several economists have already warned.

Thus, the Central Bank has already admitted that the focus at this moment is to control inflation in 2024.

Inflation of 6.5% in 2022

At an event in Chile, BC president Roberto Campos also made estimates for this year’s inflation.

“This year (official inflation) will be around 6.5%, maybe a little lower. We are not celebrating intensely, there is work to be done. We expect two or three months of deflation, heavily impacted by energy and measures.”

Thus, in the last week, financial market economists lowered the inflation estimate from 7.02% to 6.82% by the end of 2022. In addition, the Central Bank released this forecast on Monday (22) and it is the eighth consecutive drop in the indicator.

Thus, the BC president estimates an IPCA a little lower than the last financial market forecast. But the value is still above the ceiling of the inflation targeting system planned for this year.

Therefore, the inflation target, defined by the CMN (National Monetary Council), is 3.5% for 2022 and will be considered fulfilled if it stays between 2% and 5%. Thus, the Central Bank has already stated that it will exceed this target, as happened in 2021.

Image: Billion Photos / Shutterstock.com