Ceremony at the STJ leaves Bolsonaro face to face with Moraes

It was the first meeting of the two after the Federal Police operation, ordered by the STF, against businessmen who expressed opinions about the possible election of Lula.

WILTON JUNIOR/ESTADÃO CONTENT

Jair Bolsonaro talks with Minister Maria Thereza de Assis Moura during Assis Moura’s inauguration during STJ ceremony



The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) faced the minister Alexandre de Moraespresident of Superior Electoral Court (TSE)under the new management of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ)held on the afternoon of this Thursday, 25th. It was their first meeting after an operation by the Federal policeordered by the Minister of Federal Supreme Court (STF), against businessmen who expressed opinions about a possible election of Lula in a WhatsApp group. José Koury, one of the participants, owner of Barra World Shopping, in Rio de Janeiro, said he preferred a coup d’état to the election of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN). “I prefer a coup than the return of the PT. A million times. And certainly no one will stop doing business with Brazil. As they do with several dictatorships around the world”, wrote the businessman. The conversation became public after a report by the website Metrópoles.

At today’s ceremony, Minister Maria Thereza de Assis Moura and Minister Og Fernandes take office, respectively, as president and vice-president of the STJ and the Federal Justice Council (CJF). Bolsonaro arrived at the scene accompanied by the president of the STF, Luiz Fux, and the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG). Also present were STF ministers Gilmar Mendes, Rosa Weber, Ricardo Lewandowski, André Mendonça and Kassio Nunes Marques. From the Esplanade of Ministries, Paulo Guedes (Economy), Paulo Sérgio Nogueira (Defense), Wagner Rosário (General Controllership of the Union) and Anderson Torres (Justice) attended. The governor of the Federal District (DF), Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), candidate for re-election, and the deputy on his ticket, deputy Celina Leão (PP), also attended the ceremony.