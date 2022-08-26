Check the results of Lotofácil 2608 and Timemania 1826 this Thursday (25/8)

On Thursday night (25/8), Caixa Econômica Federal raffled five lotteries: Quina’s 5933 contests; Lotofácil’s 2608; the 2409 of the Dupla Seine; the 1826 of Timemania and the 647 of Lucky Day. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.


  • QUINE | THURSDAY, AUGUST 25
  • DOUBLE SENA | THURSDAY, AUGUST 25
  • LUCKY DAY | THURSDAY, AUGUST 25
  • TIMEMANIA | THURSDAY, AUGUST 25
  • LOTOFÁCIL | THURSDAY, AUGUST 25
Quina

Quina, with an expected prize of R$ 574 thousand, had the following numbers drawn: 09-33-37-54-68.

Double Seine

Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 22-23-30-34-42-48 in the first draw; 02-24-28-35-42-43 in the second draw. The expected prize is R$ 4.2 million.

Lucky day

With an expected prize of R$ 300 thousand, the Lucky Day had the following result: 01-06-12-13-29-27-31. Lucky month is June.

timemania

Timemania, with an expected prize of R$ 5 million, presented the following result: 15-16-26-30-32-67-80. The heart team is the sportfrom Pernambuco.

lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 3.5 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: 01-02-04-08-09-11-12-14-15-17-18-19-23-24-25.

