check your APPROVED benefits NOW to know the monthly fee in SEPTEMBER

key points Aid Brazil of R$600 will be paid until December 2022;

As of January 2023, income transfer returns to R$400;

Beneficiaries must pay attention to the withdrawal period of the amounts, which cannot exceed three months.

O Brazil aid in the high value of BRL 600 was a hit with beneficiaries who are already looking forward to the next round of payments. The September calendar has already been prepared, but to the misfortune of many, it will not be anticipated as happened in August.

the success of Brazil aid is about to complete a year amid the ups and downs of the program. At the end of the first semester, the government Bolsonaro fixed the minimum and permanent value of BRL 400. Less than two months then the enactment of the Benefits PEC raised the amount to BRL 600.

However, it is important to note that the Brazil Assistance of BRL 600 This is a temporary measure, with five months forecastwhose term expires in December 2023.

Despite the promises of the candidates to the 2022 elections in maintaining this value next year, the budget for the program remains uncertain, given that the official proposal for Budget annual has not yet been delivered to the National Congress.

What is known so far is that the eligibility rules for the Brazil aid will be kept. Therefore, current beneficiaries and citizens who wish to be part of the program need to pay attention to compliance with the rules if they want to remain or be included in the income transfer.

Who is entitled to Aid Brazil?

Eligibility is distributed in two groupsthe first formed by people in extreme povertywhose per capita family income reaches BRL 105. The second consists of people in poverty situation with per capita family income between BRL 105.01 to BRL 210.

There is three possibilities for receiving Aid Brazil:

If you already had Bolsa Família: Auxílio Brasil will be paid automatically;

If you are on CadÚnico, but did not receive Bolsa Família: go to the reserve list;

If you are not on CadÚnico, you must seek a Cras for registration, with no guarantee of receiving.

It is extremely important to remember that the family must be composed of one of these components:

Children;

pregnant women;

Mothers who are still breastfeeding;

Teenagers;

Young people between 0 and 21 years old.

Brazil Assistance Consultation

Inquiry of payments July for the Brazil aid can only be done with the number of the Individual Taxpayer Registration (CPF). First of all, it is necessary download program application. The platform is available in stores Google Play and App Store, available in the systems Android and iOS.

There is also the possibility of making the query through the application of the box hasa platform that gathers other information regarding the payment date, amount of installments and management of amounts received. See the step-by-step guide to query the Brazil aid Next:

Download the Auxílio Brasil application;

Start access by entering the CPF number;

Then create a password and complete the access;

After entering the application, on the home screen, click on the value query button;

In addition to the online consultation, there is also another alternative, which can be put into practice over the phone. Just call one of these two numbers:

Telephone 111: Central Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF);

Telephone 121: Ministry of Citizenship Relationship Center.

It is worth noting that, in both cases, it is also crucial to inform the number of the CPF to get any information.

Withdrawal of Aid Brazil

For those who don’t know, the Federal government determines the maximum period of 90 days to redeem the valuesafter this period the resource returns to the coffers of the Unity. Including the failure to carry out withdrawal of aid Brazil is one of the reasons that can lead to cancellation of registration in the program.

For, from the moment the beneficiary does not bother to redeem the balance within the period of three months, the understanding is that there is no need to receive this aid.

Currently, the shares of BRL 600 of Brazil aid are paid by depositing the digital social savings account through the application box has or in beneficiary’s preferred bank account in any financial institution. Withdrawals can be made with the new program card or with the old program card. Family Scholarship for those who were not covered by the current tool.

Outdated registration data in the system of the Single Registry (CadÚnico) of Federal government also make up another factor that generates the cancellation of the Aid Brazil. O CadUnique is the gateway to this and others 14 social programs and benefitsas it gathers information about the low-income Brazilian population.

The data in CadUnique must be updated every two yearscounting from the date of initial registration or whenever there are changes in the family structure. It is the case of change of address, telephone number, income, death or birth.

Aid Brazil calendar in September

In Septemberdifferent from the measures adopted in August, the payment schedule will not be brought forward. The measure was nothing more than a political strategy to attract the attention of this public together with the novelty of increase of BRL 200which raised the monthly fee from BRL 400 to BRL 600.

September 19 – Final NIS 1;

September 20 – NIS Final 2;

September 21 – Final NIS 3;

September 22 – Final NIS 4;

September 23 – Final NIS 5;

September 26 – Final NIS 6;

September 27 – Final NIS 7;

September 28 – Final NIS 8;

September 29 – Final NIS 9;

September 30 – Final NIS 0.