China to promote fiscal and monetary policies to stabilize employment







BEIJING (Reuters) – China will focus on job creation and promote fiscal, monetary and industrial policies to stabilize its labor market, Li Zhong, vice minister at the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, said on Thursday.

As the Chinese economy struggles to recover from a Covid-19-induced slump, the youth unemployment rate rose to a record 19.9% ​​in July, while the urban unemployment rate, based on a national survey, declined, but remained high at 5.4%. Unemployment insurance payments hit a record in June.

The employment situation in China has been stable for a long time, but long-term pressure persists, Li told a news conference in Beijing.

“Structural contradictions have become more prominent with increasing uncertainties and unstable factors. The employment issue still faces major challenges,” he said.

The world’s second-largest economy was impacted by prolonged Covid-19 spring lockdowns, which disrupted factory production and supply chains and crippled small businesses, which create many jobs. The private sector provides a third of all jobs in China and creates 90% of new urban jobs, state media reported.

To support the economy, China has added 19 new policies on top of existing measures, including increasing the quota of policy financing tools by 300 billion yuan ($43.69 billion), state media said, citing the cabinet after a regular meeting chaired by Prime Minister Li Keqiang on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Liz Lee)







