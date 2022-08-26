Chocolate with Pepper replaces O Cravo e a Rosa on Globo’s afternoons

The soap opera “Chocolate com Pimenta” will win a special edition and will replace “O Cravo e a Rosa” on TV Globo’s afternoons. The news was announced by Ana Maria Braga on today’s “Mais Você” (TV Globo).

This is the third time that the soap opera has been rerun on the channel. Originally, “Chocolate com Pimenta” was broadcast between 2003 and 2004 in the 6pm slot. The production has already been shown again in 2006 and 2012 on “Vale a Pena Ver de Novo” (TV Globo) and in 2021 on Canal Viva. The date of the new re-airing has not yet been announced by the broadcaster.

The plot was written by Walcyr Carrasco, as was “O Cravo e a Rosa” and is freely inspired by the operetta “A Feliz Widow”, by the Austrian musician Franz Lehàr. Set in the 1920s, the romantic comedy stars Mariana Ximenes, Priscila Fantin and Murilo Benício.

The story takes place in the fictional town of Ventura, where the economy revolves around Ludovico’s (Ary Fontoura) chocolate factory Bombom. After losing her father, the protagonist Ana Francisca (Mariana Ximenes) moves to the place to live with a part of the family she doesn’t know. Even though she is an “ugly duckling”, the humble redneck catches the attention of Danilo (Murilo Benício), the most handsome young man in school, with whom Olga (Priscila Fantin), daughter of the city’s chief, is in love.

Olga even tries to stop Ana and Danilo from being together, but they start dating. The girl starts working as a cleaning lady at the chocolate factory to help with household expenses and there she meets Ludovico. Olga and Danilo’s aunt make a setup and manage to separate the boy and Ana Francisca, who is pregnant. Seeing the girl’s suffering and despair, Ludovico proposes marriage to her.

Recently, Mariana Ximenes published a photo remembering the soap opera: “Good memory with Ary Fontoura and Murilo Benício in times of Chocolate with Pepper!”