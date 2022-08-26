Christina Rocha speaks about the end of ‘Casos de Família’: ‘I needed this rebirth’ | TV



Rio – Christina Rocha spoke about SBT’s decision to interrupt the recording of “Casos de Família”, a program she presented for 13 years. The attraction, which was previously led by Regina Volpato, has been on the air for 18 years and Christina calmly evaluated the choice of the broadcaster.

“We had a meeting and it was decided that the recording of ‘Casos de Família’ would stop. The show will go off the air on September 7. Staying with the same show for 13 years is a long time. Everything has a bright side. it’s good to take a break,” she said, in a statement posted on social media.

The presenter also reflected on the relevant themes addressed by the attraction. “Besides the memes, which is the funny part, the show is very serious, it touches on important issues. Maybe the show will come back. If it comes back, cool. You can come back with me or someone else,” she said.

Even without a new professional project defined, she remains on the station’s staff. “I’m in one piece, at peace, I’m still hired, my contract is [por tempo] undetermined. Cycles close for other windows and doors to open Regardless of Casos de Família, I’m Christina Rocha presenter”, highlighted the presenter.

Christina stated that she is excited about the new opportunities. “I’m in the mood for new challenges. When you spend a lot of time doing the same thing, you end up getting a little comfortable. I’m wanting to show other facets. Now, I’m not thinking if [o Casos de Família] come back or not, I’m thinking about Christina. I’m a new Christina. I was in need of this rebirth,” she concluded.