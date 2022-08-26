Cielo (CIEL3): Appointment of a new CEO is seen as positive by the market; shares close up 4.9%

Cielo (CIEL3) formalized on Tuesday night (24) the proposal for Estanislau Bassols, current director of Mastercard Brasil, to assume the position of CEO of the company. The move, at first, was well accepted by the market, as the acquirer’s common shares rose 4.89%, to R$5.79, while the Ibovespa closed with a slight increase of 0.04%.

In addition to his current position, Bassols has been CEO of SKY and VR Benefits. He remains in the position of Mastercard Brasil until August 31st and, later, assumes the position at Cielo – even if the approval of the Board of Directors, which will meet on September 1st, is lacking, the process must take place without obstacles, a once the members of the table formalized the proposal.

“I saw as positive the announcement was quick and with a ‘market’ name, without raising doubts about its alignment. There was a risk of being a politician appointed by Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) or Bradesco (BBDC4), which could increase the conflict between the two largest partners. I don’t think the strategy changes because it is drawn up by the Board, which is the one who chooses the CEO”, says Pedro Gonzaga, partner at Mantaro Capital.

According to the Brazil Journal, the relationship between BB and Bradesco has been strained lately. The state-owned bank, which owns 28.65% of the company, is more focused on making Cielo profitable, while Bradesco, with 30.06%, is more interested in keeping the market share (market share) of the acquirer. Comments even circulated that the company could go private and that the last CEO, Gustavo Souza, left the position due to the difficulty of acting.

Bank of America, which has a neutral recommendation and a target price of BRL 5.60 for CIEL3 (1.4% up on the previous close), follows the same line, noting that the fact that Bassols has no connection with any of the two controllers can be a positive thing – with the executive acting as a “midfielder” and avoiding conflicts. BofA, in turn, considers that Bassols will be the fourth CEO of the company in the last four years, demonstrating a lack of continuity in a challenging moment for the sector.

Cielo, despite the buzz, has managed to regain market confidence, with recovery after years of losing margins and market share to rivals. This year alone, the shares are up 161%.

“Cielo showed better signs recently, but the segment remains challenging. In our opinion, acquiring companies continue to face a highly competitive market, fueled by new entrants, higher fees and regulations, which is reflected in the trajectory of recent years. Since 2015, Cielo’s market share has dropped from more than 50% to around 28%”, comments Goldman Sachs in a report.

The American bank highlights that the acquirer made divestments in assets outside its focus and that it regained market share in recent months, but maintained a sell recommendation, with a target price of R$3 per share.

According to the company itself, the company’s next management cycle will focus on digital transformation, expansion of business lines and continued growth of market share with greater profitability.

