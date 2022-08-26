Cielo (CIEL3): Ibovespa’s biggest rise in the year has a high buy recommendation and a target price tripled by Credit

In a busy week with the announcement of the new CEO, Cielo (CIEL3) was highly recommended by Credit Suisse, according to a report this Friday (26). Analysts Daniel Federle and Victor Ricciuti now have a recommendation outperform (performance above the market average, equivalent to the purchase) against a neutral view, while the target price was multiplied by three (or by 200%), going from R$ 2.50 to R$ 7.50, which configures a upside potential of 30% compared to the previous day’s closing. The CIEL3 share is the Ibovespa’s biggest rise in the year, with gains of almost 160% until Thursday’s session (25).

Among other companies in the acquiring sector, analysts recommend outperform for the shares of PagSeguro (PAGS34) traded in the USA, highlighting the robust growth, good room for maneuver for capex accommodation (capital investment) and the perspective of cheaper financing from PagBank. However, it maintains Stone (STOC31) as neutral, as it assesses that its price-to-earnings ratio seems more dependent on a lower Selic to be attractive.

The target price for PagSeguro was cut from US$40 to US$20, still with a potential upside of 32%, due to a cost of capital raised by 1.5 percentage points, now at 18%, and a Selic rate higher short-term For Stone, the target price was reduced from US$ 22 to US$ 12, but still foresees a 20% upside for the asset.

Analysts point out that, last week, Credit held its annual conference with the financial sector, hearing very positive messages from acquirers, projecting healthy competition and apparently more focused on initiatives to improve returns than boost growth.

New price increases (and/or reduced subsidies for the machines) are being considered by companies. The companies also highlighted that they do not plan to pass on a possible reduction in the basic Selic interest rate to prices.

“Payment company stocks are highly sensitive to interest, as they affect not only their cost of equity, but also their large financial expenses. Given the benign pricing environment in the sector, we believe that acquirers would likely be able to profitably absorb a potential reduction in the Selic rate. Thus, we see considerable room for stocks in the sector if investors gain confidence that inflation is about to peak and there will be a reversal in interest rates”, assess Federle and Ricciuti.

However, they ponder that the opposite is also true; any frustration over an interest rate reversal would likely lead to underperformance. “Inflation is the main risk, in our opinion”, they assess.

Analysts point out that, given that the global interest rate strategist is not so optimistic about a rapid accommodation of inflation, basing calls in a scenario of rapid rate reversal would be premature and, therefore, opt for a selective approach.

Furthermore, on the profitability side, he sees Cielo’s strong performance in the second quarter (with good growth and margins) as an indication that the sector is still a profitable business in Brazil.

“Despite being a highly competitive market and constantly affected by the evolution of technology (eg PIX, receivables clearing houses, among others), recent data suggest that the acquiring sector is holding up in terms of growth and profitability.

For analysts, PagSeguro’s results are more sensitive to Selic than Cielo’s, being the best action in case of yield reversal.

“Our models assume a Selic rate of 14% per annum in 2022 and 11.75% per annum in 2023 onwards, very much in line with the yields of the fixed income market. PAGS and STNE are growing rapidly, but with pressured margins. Thus, the relationship between price and profit does not seem attractive. While we expect both companies to control costs, margins do not improve enough until the Selic rate starts to decline. On the positive side, a small cut in the Selic rate can quickly lead to multiple attractions”, the analysts point out.

