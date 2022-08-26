Ciro’s campaign defends the use of technology to accompany patients in the SUS – 08/25/2022 – Folha Seminars

The campaign of Ciro Gomes (PDT), presidential candidate, defends the digitalization of health to facilitate the monitoring of the patient’s journey.

According to Denizar Vianna, representative of the presidential candidate, the cost of installing cables connecting the UBSs (Basic Health Units) in the country would be between R$ 240 million and R$ 250 million, an amount that corresponds to about 2% of the total of R$ 189. billion earmarked for the area this year by the Union.

Vianna participated this Thursday (25th) in a sabbath promoted by Sheet. A doctor, he is a professor at the Faculty of Medical Sciences at Uerj. He was Secretary of Science and Technology and Strategic Inputs at the Ministry of Health from 2019 to 2020, under Luiz Henrique Mandetta.

The measure would help health professionals in more remote areas, not yet connected, to have access to the patient’s history.

This information would help in the referral to primary care and specialist care, of medium and high complexity. The idea is to integrate patient data on the same platform, in the so-called digital medical record.

Vianna says that the integrated data system also allows monitoring what happens to the patient after the service itself. That is, if he goes back to see a doctor and what drugs were prescribed, for example.

The SUS table, which stipulates the value of medical procedures, can also be changed with the information systems, according to the doctor. Vianna argues that, by monitoring patient data, it is possible to create a result-based remuneration logic.

Another proposal of Ciro Gomes’ campaign is to change the governance model of the health industrial complex, currently linked to the Secretariat of Science and Technology and Strategic Inputs, within the Ministry of Health.

Vianna suggests taking this secretariat to the Civil House, so that there is integration with other ministries (such as Economy and Justice and Public Security). The doctor also considers that the complex cannot only be geared towards production, but also towards research, development and innovation.

“We have a critical mass to carry out research and we have to encourage this in order to make it a State policy”, he says.

To reduce inequalities, the campaign also advocates centralizing the purchase of high-cost inputs at the Ministry of Health. States would be responsible for paying for lower cost surgeries and procedures.

According to Vianna, Ciro’s priority is to revoke spending ceiling and create an alternative model for controlling the union’s expenses, with the objective of reaching 6% of GDP directed to health.

For this, one of the possibilities would be to link Union expenditures with health, as in the case of states and municipalities, where part of the collection is directed to the area. The campaign proposes to direct 15% of current net income to health.

Taxes on foods that can be harmful, such as ultra-processed foods and alcoholic beverages, would be included in the tax reform provided for in the PDT candidate’s government plan, according to Vianna.

It also supports coordinated health action, which includes collaboration between ministries to formulate policies aimed at reducing consumption of these products.

To facilitate access to specialized care, a bottleneck of the SUS, the campaign also proposes to transform small hospitals into polyclinics.

Vianna was the second guest in a series of health briefings promoted by the newspaper, sponsored by Interfarma (Association of the Pharmaceutical Research Industry). The events are mediated by special reporter Cláudia Collucci.

On Friday (26), at 3 pm, the interview is with the senator from Pernambuco Humberto Costa (PT), representative of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

The team of the reelection candidate, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), was invited, but chose not to send a representative.

Health is the topic that most concerns Brazilians. A Datafolha survey carried out in July this year showed that 20% consider health management the biggest problem in Brazil. Economy (13%), unemployment (10%), hunger/poverty (10%) and inflation (9%) appear next.