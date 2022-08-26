City of São Paulo is experiencing a ‘drama’ to produce real estate, says Secovi

The executive president of the Housing Union (Secovi-SP), Ely Wertheim, said that the capital of São Paulo is experiencing a “drama” for the production of real estate, due to the lack of updating of the master plan. For Wertheim, the São Paulo market suffers from legal uncertainty and lack of land — which has led to rising real estate prices.

“20 years ago, it’s not even that long, in 20% to 25% of the city’s territory it was possible to do a real estate project and the account closed. Today it is only 3%”, said Wertheim on Thursday (25), when criticizing the restrictions for construction in the capital of São Paulo. “This has created problems for production in the market”.

The president of Secovi-SP spoke about another drama for the real estate market: the skyrocketing cost of materials. He said that “people do not have the income to follow the evolution of the INCC”, but that in this case there is a prospect of a slowdown in the pace of rising prices.

The National Construction Cost Index (INCC) is an inflation indicator used in the real estate and civil construction markets. The INCC-M rose 0.33% in August (a deceleration in relation to July, when it had risen 1.16%), and with that it accumulates a high of 8.80% in the year and 11.40% in 12 months.

The president of Secovi-SP also said that the large number of compact apartments (plans less than 40 m² or 30 m², with one bedroom or studio type) is a consequence of problems in the legal field, combined with the advancement of economic enterprises, within the Casa Verde e Amarela program (the former Minha Casa Minha Vida.

“There is a lack of legislation in the city of São Paulo. These smaller, one-bedroom units are part demand, it’s true, part is Casa Verde and Amarela”, said the executive. “This is 40% of the supply, 50%, and part of it is a distortion of the law, which forces us to manufacture much smaller units, without a vacancy, in order to have larger units with more than one vacancy”.

He said that “in some places it will work [esse modelo], because they are more central neighborhoods, like Jardins or Pinheiros. In other, less obvious locations, we’re going to have problems. Over time, the couple will want to have children.” “Part of these 30 m² units will be a problem. It’s not a huge amount, because part of that offer is Casa Verde and Amarela. Part will work, and part won’t work so well.”

Wertheim also spoke about the projects looking so similar in the eyes of the population in terms of plans, facade and architecture and said that the reason is the delay in the production process (from the purchase of land, licensing and assembly of the stand to the delivery of the work ).

This takes a long time, and changes in consumer trends may arise. “It takes a long time to put a venture in the field. We plan a venture and it will enter the field in two or three years. Sometimes the market is afraid to do different things”.

