City of SP establishes sanitary measures to prevent monkeypox in schools – Notícias

The operational technical committee published this Thursday (25), in partnership with the Municipal Education Department, the sanitary measures for the prevention and control of monkey pox in schools in the capital of São Paulo. There are 1,964 confirmed patients in the city.

The document brings general measures to be followed by educational institutions such as intensifying the hygiene of surfaces and objects, especially those in common use, keeping environments well ventilated and ventilated, providing containers with 70% alcohol gel or sinks with water and soap for handwashing.

There are specific recommendations for early childhood education, such as separating children into groups or fixed classes, avoiding exchanges of group participants, encouraging children over 2 years of age to wear a mask while in the unit or on school transport, not sharing objects without prior cleaning, such as pens, pencils and cell phones.





All people who have symptoms of monkeypox, such as skin lesions associated or not with fever, swelling, tiredness and headaches, muscle and back, should seek a health service for diagnostic evaluation and confirmation.

In confirmed cases, it is recommended that the patient be in isolation for 21 days or until the rash has disappeared and a new layer of skin has formed. After the period, the student must undergo another medical evaluation for safe return to school activities.

The orientation is that education professionals check the appearance of possible symptoms among students. In suspected cases, parents or guardians should be contacted to take the child to a health facility. During the period, the student must remain under supervision, wearing a well-fitting mask covering the mouth and nose, in a restricted place, separate from the other students.















Committee









The executive secretariats for Primary Care, Specialties and Health Surveillance, Hospital Care, Administrative Management, Regulation and Monitoring and Evaluation and Partnerships are part of the committee. The group meets weekly.

The Health Department entered into a partnership with Coren-SP (Regional Nursing Council) and the Instituto de Infectologia Emílio Ribas to enable nurses as multipliers in order to disseminate the correct procedure for carrying out biological collection in the monkeypox test.

Initially, 60 people were trained, who will pass on their knowledge to another 600 primary care professionals.





recommendations

The care of suspected cases of infection is carried out in the municipal health network, in UBSs, emergency rooms and emergency care in the capital.

The general recommendations to the population are:

• Avoid intimate contact, such as kissing, hugging, or having sex with people who have a rash or who have a confirmed diagnosis.

• Wear mask covering mouth and nose to protect against droplets and saliva.

• Do not share bedding, towels, cutlery, cups, toys and

personal use objects.

• Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand rub.



