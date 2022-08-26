Clube do Remo will not participate in the Green Cup

Still feeling the early elimination in this year’s Series C, Clube do Remo begins to pick up the pieces and think about the 2023 season. One of the first decisions of the board, were the several contractual terminations made, leaving the cast practically “dismantled”.

For the reasons mentioned above, President Fábio Bentes announced, this Friday morning (26), at a press conference at the Banpará Baenão Stadium, that the club will not participate in the Copa Verde.

“After meeting internally both the board and the Council, we chose not to participate in the way that the Copa Verde was defined. We just disbanded our roster for not having competitions and started planning for 2023. Assembling a roster in a hurry would be harmful. The competition will last 15 days and you are required to sign a three-month contract. The financial aspect weighed. It is not viable. We were not going to take on new debts,” said Bentes.

READ TOO:

+ After 17 dismissals, Clube do Remo renews with goalkeepers

+ President of Clube do Remo wants to postpone the Copa Verde

+ Leader shoots at FPF: “Respect the Rowing Club!”

Scheduled to start in October, the competition took a long time to be confirmed by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), which caused several teams to withdraw, due to the lack of calendar and quotas for the payment of salaries of athletes.

ROWING IN 2022

Clube do Remo started the season and played its first matches surrounded by great uncertainties due to the bad football played. Even so, after ups and downs, the club won the Campeonato Paraense.

In Serie C, Leão started well, however, during the competition, he was losing valuable points inside and outside the house. Paulo Bonamigo, who was the champion coach of Pará, was replaced by Gerson Gusmão, however, he didn’t care. The team was defeated by Botafogo-SP in the last round of the Terceirona, and said goodbye to Série C.

WATCH THE COLLECTIVE