Coffee has the highest rise since early June on the stock exchanges and price advances in Brazil

O physical coffee market was marked by the rise in prices this Wednesday (24), following the strong appreciation of Arabica in New York Stock Exchange and robusta on the London Stock Exchange.

Negotiations were active on the day, with greater movement, but still without significant volumes involved, according to the Harvests & Market.

The assessment is that the producer is waiting for prices to rise further, and the buyer was scared. Thus, according to the consultancy, the market was more active compared to other days, but without large volumes.

See how coffee prices were compared to the previous day

South of Minas : Arabica coffee, a good drink with 15% collection, stood at R$1,330 (purchase) to R$1,350 (sale), compared to R$1,310/R$1,340

: Arabica coffee, a good drink with 15% collection, stood at R$1,330 (purchase) to R$1,350 (sale), compared to R$1,310/R$1,340 Cerrado Mineiro : arabica hard drink with 15% of scavenging was priced at R$1,340/R$1,360 per bag, against R$1,295/R$1,320 per bag

: arabica hard drink with 15% of scavenging was priced at R$1,340/R$1,360 per bag, against R$1,295/R$1,320 per bag Zona da Mata of Minas Gerais : Arabica “Rio” type 7, with 20% collection, R$1,090/R$1,100 against R$1,050/R$1,080

: Arabica “Rio” type 7, with 20% collection, R$1,090/R$1,100 against R$1,050/R$1,080 Vitória (ES): conilon type 7, was R$745/R$755 a bag, compared to R$740/R$745

Coffee in New York

The New York Commodity Exchange (Ice Futures US) closed arabica coffee this wednesday with markedly higher prices.

The values ​​hit the levels highest since June 2, and the market tested the technically and graphically important line of US$ 2.40 a pound on the rise.

The gains were linked to fundamentals, technical and also financial aspects. In the fundamentals, there is an indication in the market that the 2022 harvest in Brazil may have been below previous estimates, says Safras & Mercado.

Production was greatly affected by the dry climate and frosts in 2021 and it was supposed to have a high production cycle within the coffee biennial period.

The issue now is that the yield may still fall short of what was imagined.

And for the 2023 harvest, fears are growing, because the regions generally face prolonged lack of humidity.

To make matters worse, there are reports that there were even recent rains, but these may have generated the opening of early flowering, which must be aborted due to the lack of continuity in humidity, already harming the future crop of 2023.

According to Safras & Mercado consultant Gil Barabach, gains in oil, which is back to work above the US$ 100 a barrel line for the Brent type, help to pull the CRB commodity index and serve as a high trigger for coffee. .

The fall of the dollar against the real also favors the rise of New York Arabica. In addition to these financial factors, the market also reflects the tightening of the available supply.

The drop in production of soft Colombian and robusta in Vietnam, at the end of the commercial cycle, and the indications that the Brazilian arabica crop may be lower than initially expected, serve as fundamental support, he comments.

Coffee, after breaking through important resistances, gained technical strength. The report of early blooms, although showy, brought more pessimism than optimism, since the maps do not indicate rains over the next few weeks. And that increases the risk of miscarriage. Thus, the first impression regarding the next Brazilian harvest is not as positive as the market expected, warns Barabach.

Coffee future quotes

Contracts with delivery in september/2022 closed the day to 242.95 US cents per poundappreciation of 12.3 cents, or 5.3%. The position december/2022 closed the 239 cents, up 10.75 cents, or 4.7%. At the day’s high, the contract hit 240 cents, but failed to overcome that level.