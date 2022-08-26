Company says that partner killed in 2018 ‘lent his name’ to lease the mansion where Belo and Gracyanne lived | Sao Paulo

According to the IRS, Central de Shows e Eventos Ltda. it is in the name of a woman, who owns 5% of the company, and her father, who holds 95%.

The businessman died at the age of 77, in September 2018. The death was found in the emergency department of Santos. He had been sick in an apartment. Since December of that year, the property’s rents in the capital of São Paulo have not been paid off, according to the owner.

By telephone, the press office of Central de Shows e Eventos Ltda. stated that the singer and the manager knew each other, and the contract was signed by the elderly man. The artist would not have paid the amounts. Belo’s defense issued a statement on Thursday night (see below in full).

The owner of the property charges R$ 483,156.46 in the case that runs through the 5th Civil Court of the Regional Court III – Jabaquara, between rents, IPTU, bills, contractual fine and moral damages. According to clause 7 of the contract, it was not allowed to transfer the contract to third parties, sublet or lend the property.

An August 4 decision gives a deadline for the amount to be reimbursed by the parties. The couple and the company Central de Shows e Evento Ltda, which signed the contract, were cited in the process to pay the amounts.

Find out more about the payments that had been made and the eviction order from the corner and the wife.

O g1 located the woman who appears in the Federal Revenue as being one of the partners of the events company that rented the mansion to “be a house for employees”, according to the owner with the contract alleged to the Justice. Briefly, she spoke by phone with the reporter.

“This Show Center you’re talking about, you look for them, then, and talk to them”, he said, when asked about the property’s lease agreement.

“I think, like, absurd, you know? My father’s name? After death, people don’t respect that,” he added.

Then, the advisory claimed that the woman had no knowledge about the business made by her father.

On November 9, 2017, the lease of the mansion for housing and residence of an employee or director was closed with the events company for a period of 30 months, starting on December 10, 2017.

According to the document, the agreed rent was R$ 14,300, together with the amount of R$ 1,700 of IPTU, due on the 20th of each month. Payment of expenses for electricity, water and insurance should also be made.

Payment in the first 3 months

The first three months were paid off, as were the consumption bills, but after that period, the delay would have started.

The mansion, according to the document, was rented with some furniture, and an inspection report was made before the lease.

Among the areas, the property had an outdoor area with a barbecue with pizza oven, wooden cabinets, paintings, gym, swimming pool, potted plants and waterfall in the pool, bathroom in the outdoor area, security cabin, laundry, washing machines and dryers. , built-in cabinets, fireplace, bathtub, dining room and other furniture (see below photos before residents).

Photos of the mansion before Belo and Gracyanne

According to the bailiff’s certificate, the house was already unoccupied when the order was carried out, but utensils and furniture had been damaged.

According to the incident report, registered on October 25, 2019, the rent was made to the event company and later the owners were informed by neighbors that the couple was living in the property.

The record states that a safe was found bursting. Photos, portraits and documents of Belo and his wife were also left at the mansion.

On January 7, 2021, an expert technical inspection was carried out. As the residence was large, with an area of ​​498.45 m², the second visit was made on the 13th (see photos below taken after leaving).

The report pointed out damage to the garage lining and the need to paint the walls. In a closet located in the entrance hall, misuse was identified.

In another piece of furniture in the room, the action of nails and teeth of domestic animals, such as dogs, was pointed out. According to the expert’s opinion, in the living room there were poorly executed repairs to the masonry, indicating the need for painting.

In other places, such as the gym, signs of infiltration were pointed out, “causing an unhealthy condition for the environment”.

What does the couple’s defense say?

“The advice of the couple Gracyanne Barbosa and the singer Belo, clarifies the judicial process in relation to the eviction and payment of fines related to the rent of a property, located in the city of São Paulo. The following information was provided by Marcelo Passos, lawyer of the singer and clarify issues cited in the press.

In the process, which is under the care of Justice, the couple is cited. However, the letters sent by the judiciary did not reach the current address of Gracyanne and Belo, even with the housing information updated in the databases of common judicial consultation, such as IRPF declaration and banking institutions. Therefore, it was not possible to obtain knowledge of the process, even for the defense to be prepared, a recognized right, until the current court decision.

Regarding deadlines, payments and amounts exposed in the media, Gracyanne and Belo’s lawyer also informs that he already has knowledge and works with the competent bodies to take the appropriate measures to, finally, be able to avail himself of the right to defense.

In this statement, Gracyanne Barbosa and Marcelo Pires Vieira, the singer Belo, reinforce that the lease was never in their name. There is no way to hold them responsible for the amounts owed on the property referent. For obvious reasons. The contract was in the name of the company Central de Show Eventos, in which the singer was never a partner, as pointed out in some news.

The photos of the property published in the press are not known to the couple and, because of this, it is not up to us to know when they were recorded. Finally, we clarify and affirm that the images published do not match the way the house was when Gracyanne Barbosa and Belo left the place.”

The eviction conviction for non-payment was published on May 18, 2022.

