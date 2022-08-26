Corinthians creates a mechanism that can help fill the Arena more and will give credit to chair owners | Corinthians

Corinthians created a mechanism that can help fill the Neo Química Arena even more and at the same time will reward the owners of seats in the stadium.

From now on, Arena seat owners will be able to give advance notice when they are not going to the games. Thus, the club will be able to sell tickets from these places to other people, something that had not happened until then.

Notice of no-show must be made within 24 hours of departure. Chair owners who do so will be rewarded as follows: half of the amount collected from the sales of available seats will be shared equally among all Minha Cadeira members who have made this choice.

See too:

+ Timão opens talks to renew with Fábio Santos

+ Cássio praises Corinthians maturity, but demands attention

1 of 2 West sector of Neo Química Arena, where the captive chairs are located — Photo: Disclosure West sector of Neo Química Arena, where the captive chairs are located — Photo: Disclosure

For example: if 100 owners signal that they are not going and 50 of these chairs are sold at R$200 each, half of the R$10,000 raised – that is, R$5,000 – will be divided among these 100 chair owners. That is, each will have R$ 50 credit.

This amount can be used to renew Minha Cadeira for the next season.

Corinthians has been promising for years to create this option for owners of seats at the Arena. The practice is common in other competitions, such as the NBA, the North American basketball league.

Neo Química Arena’s captive seats are located in the West sector, the most noble of the stadium.

The Minha Cadeira plan has two options: the side plan, which costs R$433.33 per month, and the central plan, which costs R$500 per month.

Corinthians’ next commitment in Itaquera will be on Monday, against Bragantino, for the 24th round of the Brasileirão.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

2 of 2 Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction

Click here, download the app and have Timão in the palm of your hand!