Corinthians starts distributing tickets for decision in the Brazilian Under-20; see details

Corinthians started this Thursday the distribution of tickets for the first game of the Brazilian Under-20 semifinal against Flamengo. The match takes place this Sunday, the 28th, at 3 pm, at Arena Barueri.

The club chose not to charge for tickets. Thus, the “distribution” is being done over the internet, on the website www.sympla.com.br. Just access, select the number of tickets you want and fill in a form with personal data. It is important to remember that a maximum of five tickets will be delivered per person.

Corinthians fans will enter the stadium through gate 15. The site also offers tickets for visiting fans, who can access the venue through gate 10. Fans will be allowed to enter from 1:00 pm, with access until 4:15 pm.

The club has not yet released ticket information on its social media. Fans who are unable to attend the stadium will be able to watch the game on television. In the closed grid, the match will be shown by the SportTVwhile in open TV, transmission is the responsibility of the band.

The return game between the teams is commanded by Flamengo and will take place on September 4th. The ball rolls at 16:00, at a location yet to be confirmed.

