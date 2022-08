Hundreds of fans from coritiba went to Couto Pereira, on the night of this Thursday (25), to protest against the current situation of the team, third from last place in the Brazilian.

With banners and slogans such as “Less clubbing, more football”, “shame on your face”, “puppet council”, the demonstrations by members of the Império Alviverde organized crowd were concentrated in front of the statue of Dirceu Krüger. “Weak and talentless cast, Coritiba deserves more respect”, were some of the cries of the alviverdes.

During the week, in a note, the organizer mentioned that Coxa fans responded to the club’s requests, surpassed the 40 thousand members mark, but that the board has not been honoring the promises of change and professionalism.

Last Sunday (21), the day after the rout suffered by Fluminense, banners with criticism were hung on the stadium’s bars. The leaders were called “amateurs, liars and incompetents”. The following day, the club expressed itself, in a note, and said that it has conviction in the current squad to overcome the bad phase.

Coritiba comes from a rout for Fluminense, by 5 to 2, and faces the Hawaiiin direct confrontation, next Saturday (27), at Couto Pereira, for the 24th round of the Brasileirão.