Critics cite corruption; supporters praise PT

The interview of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to Jornal Nacional, on TV Globo, is having repercussions on social networks. Government politicians and supporters, in addition to artists, are commenting on the speeches of the candidate for the Palácio do Planalto.
Lula appears in first place in the electoral polls, followed by the current chief executive and candidate for reelection, Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The current president was interviewed by the newspaper last Monday (22). In an interview with Ciro Gomes (PDT) on Tuesday, politicians and government ministers mocked the Sabbath, which, according to them, was “friendly” compared to Bolsonaro’s.
Like the others, Lula was interviewed by journalists William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos, in the series of interviews the station had with candidates for the Palácio do Planalto. The conversations are available, in full, on Globoplay and on Portal g1.
Among the politicians who criticized Lula’s statements are government ministers, Bolsonaro’s sons and former Lava Jato judge Sergio Moro (União Brasil), who dedicated himself to making several tweets “analyzing” the former president’s speeches. Moro, who is running for the Senate, said that PT did not explain “robbery” and cited Lula’s “hoarse” voice.
Check out the repercussion of the president’s visit to Jornal Nacional:
Repercussion among supporters
PT supporters also echoed the candidate’s interview, highlighting mainly Lula’s criticism of the hundred-year impositions of secrecy on access to information in the Bolsonaro government.
Bolsonaro’s administration has imposed 100-year secrecy for “sensitive topics” since last year. In 2021, Palácio do Planalto vetoed, for example, the release of data on the president’s vaccination card. Asked by a follower on Twitter in April, Bolsonaro replied ironically: “In 100 years, you will know”.
See analysis of Lula’s interview in Jornal Nacional with columnists from UOL: