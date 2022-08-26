Critics cite corruption; supporters praise PT

The interview of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to Jornal Nacional, on TV Globo, is having repercussions on social networks. Government politicians and supporters, in addition to artists, are commenting on the speeches of the candidate for the Palácio do Planalto.

Lula appears in first place in the electoral polls, followed by the current chief executive and candidate for reelection, Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The current president was interviewed by the newspaper last Monday (22). In an interview with Ciro Gomes (PDT) on Tuesday, politicians and government ministers mocked the Sabbath, which, according to them, was “friendly” compared to Bolsonaro’s.

Like the others, Lula was interviewed by journalists William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos, in the series of interviews the station had with candidates for the Palácio do Planalto. The conversations are available, in full, on Globoplay and on Portal g1.

Among the politicians who criticized Lula’s statements are government ministers, Bolsonaro’s sons and former Lava Jato judge Sergio Moro (União Brasil), who dedicated himself to making several tweets “analyzing” the former president’s speeches. Moro, who is running for the Senate, said that PT did not explain “robbery” and cited Lula’s “hoarse” voice.

Check out the repercussion of the president’s visit to Jornal Nacional:

Lula did not explain the robbery, he deflected the question. Did the billionaire looting of Petrobras happen without her knowledge? The only truth in the interview is the hoarse voice. — Sergio Moro (@SF_Moro) August 25, 2022

Final result: Lula did not answer the questions in the @jornalnacional and blatantly lied. The interview was very similar to his interrogations at Lava Jato. The population deserved the truth, not this time. — Sergio Moro (@SF_Moro) August 26, 2022

Nothing happened. There was nothing. I do not know anything. Anything. We didn’t do anything wrong. The facts? Anything. The past was nothing. Brazil saw nothing. Summary of everything: nothing. — Ciro Nogueira (@ciro_nogueira) August 25, 2022

Petrolão and Mensalão are mechanisms that distort democracy. Unbelievable that they continue to deny the existence of these schemes. This is an insult to the Brazilian citizen. — Felipe D’Avila | 30 (@fdavilaoficial) August 25, 2022

How cute they let Lula talk — Nikolas Ferreira (@nikolas_dm) August 25, 2022

It didn’t take long, it has already become a political platform. — Nikolas Ferreira (@nikolas_dm) August 25, 2022

Bonner has already started saying to Lula’s face that he “does not owe anything to Justice”. PQP!!!!! It’s the most beautiful cloth I’ve ever seen. — Bernardo P Küster FREE (@bernardokuster2) August 25, 2022

Bonner rendered Brazil a DISSERVICE there to LIE that Lula no longer owes anything to justice. This is not true. Lula made a ploy to make his denunciations expire. Fact is that he was convicted as a BANDIDO that he is in several instances and got away with it because of the STF — Kim Kataguiri 4433 (@KimKataguiri) August 26, 2022

Lula insisted that he defends the autonomy of the MP and the PF, but even admitted that he was warned about a PF operation against his brother. And the interviewers simply ignored this clear interference. — Fernando Holiday | 3055 (@FernandoHoliday) August 26, 2022

All that’s left now is for Lula to remove Alckmin and put Globo as vice president.

Bonner became PT’s chutchuca!

He took off his presenter’s hat and put on that of the MST! — Fábio Faria (@fabiofaria) August 26, 2022

Repercussion among supporters

PT supporters also echoed the candidate’s interview, highlighting mainly Lula’s criticism of the hundred-year impositions of secrecy on access to information in the Bolsonaro government.

Bolsonaro’s administration has imposed 100-year secrecy for “sensitive topics” since last year. In 2021, Palácio do Planalto vetoed, for example, the release of data on the president’s vaccination card. Asked by a follower on Twitter in April, Bolsonaro replied ironically: “In 100 years, you will know”.

O @LulaOficial showed what it’s like to be president of the Republic. He knows the country, knows the state and knows the Brazilian people. Brazil was longing to see a real president, to see Lula! rocked it! It was worth every fight — Gleisi Hoffmann 1313 (@gleisi) August 26, 2022

Lula is right to denounce in the JN the 100-year secrecy that Bolsonaro imposes on any topic that touches his family or corruption scandals in his government. When we get there, we want to see these secrets all revoked and Bolsonaro’s crimes punished. #LulaNoJN — Samia is 5??0??0??0?? (@samiabomfim) August 25, 2022

The man turned the interview into a rally! You’re making a speech! MONSTER! — André Janones 7040?? (@AndreJanonesAdv) August 25, 2022

O @jairbolsonaro Did you see that Lula said that he will overturn the 100-year sigils????? Just to let you know. That everything you’ve put under wraps will come to light. All corporate card expenses for example. Have a great night’s sleep. — ERIKA HILTON 5070 (@ErikakHilton) August 25, 2022

Brazil is now watching our future president of Brazil speak on national television. Brazil watches hope today at JN. #LulaNoJN — Wellington Dias (@wdiaspi) August 25, 2022

The difference between Lula and Bolsonaro in answering the questions is absurd. While Bolsonaro has spewed lies and hatred, Lula is clear about Brazil’s priorities: growth while fighting inequality. #LulaNoJN — Boulos 5010 (@GuilhermeBoulos) August 25, 2022

Finally, Brazil managed to see a real candidate, with proposals, lucidity, firmness and a clear project to govern our country! Undoubtedly, among all those interviewed in the JN, Lula proved to be the most prepared.#LulaMeuPresident #LulaNoJN — Alice Portugal (@Alice_Portugal) August 26, 2022

In fact, what is good is short-lived. Never before in the history of this country 40min went by so fast. #LulaNoJN — Túlio Gadêlha (@tuliogadelha) August 26, 2022

After @Lulaofficial in JN it is clear that the choice is between life x death, truth x lie, democracy x coup, employment x hunger, growth x recession, transparency x secrets, pacification x hate. “Credibility, predictability and stability”. A statesman who knows Brazil. — Renan Calheiros (@renancalheiros) August 26, 2022

You know a hundred-year-old decree that’s in fashion now??? Lol the father is there demaaaaais! #LulaNoJN — Bruno Gagliasso – Father of 3 (@brunogagliasso) August 25, 2022

