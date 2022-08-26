Cruzeiro receives Nutico flashlight and counts down to access

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Bruno Rodrigues could be cast earlier, making room for Wesley Gasolina on the right wing In the countdown to Serie A access to the Brazilian Championship, Cruzeiro welcomes Nutico this Friday (26), at 9:30 pm, at Independência, in Belo Horizonte. The match, valid for the 26th round of the Second Division, will receive a large audience. More than 20 thousand tickets – out of a total load of 21 thousand – were sold in advance.

Serie B leader, with 54 points, Cruzeiro has a 17 advantage over Sport, 5th place, first team outside the G4. Timbu, in turn, had only 21 points in the entire competition, the bottom of the table and fighting against relegation Series C. Against Raposa, the team will have the debut of coach Dado Cavalcanti, who replaced Elano.

After four games with the same squad, Cruzeiro will have a new formation at Independência. That’s because midfielder Chay received the third yellow card in the 2-2 draw with Grmio, last Sunday (21).

Another casualty at Raposa will be coach Paulo Pezzolano, sent off against Tricolor. He will be replaced by assistant Martn Varini, who has commanded the team on other occasions this season.

For Chay’s vacancy, one possibility is the selection of Wesley Gasoline as a right winger. Thus, Bruno Rodrigues would be moved to play more advanced. Thus, the line of four would have Gasolina, Neto Moura, Machado and Bidu, while the offensive line would be formed by Bruno Rodrigues, Daniel Jnior and Luvannor.

“We can’t get carried away by the fact that Nutico is the bottom of Serie B. We know their quality, we’ll go in as if it were any other team. In terms of access, we’re very focused, every game , to make it all right in the end”, projected Daniel Jr, who should start for the fifth game in a row.

This week, Cruzeiro reported the returns of defender/right-back Geovane, midfielder Leo Pais and striker Jaj. The trio was related to the game. As they were in the medical department for a long time, none of the players should start the match in Independence.

favorable retrospect

In addition to the duel of opposites – leader versus lantern -, Cruzeiro has a largely favorable record at Horto. The celestial club never lost to Nutico in Minas Gerais. In all, 17 matches were played in Minas Gerais, with 13 celestial victories and four draws. In total, Raposa scored 37 goals and conceded eight.

Nutico

At the beginning of a new job, after exchanging Elano for Dado Cavalcanti in charge, Nutico hopes to use the game against Cruzeiro to get back on the path of winning in Serie B. In the last two rounds, the team was defeated by Guarani (1-0 , away) and Vila Nova (2-1, at home).

The tendency is for Dado to change the scheme and give up the formation with three defenders. Thus, midfielder Thomaz and striker Jlio Vtor should gain space among the holders.

CRUISE X NUTICO

cruise

Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Wesley Gasolina, Neto Moura, Machado and Bidu; Bruno Rodrigues, Daniel Junior and Luvannor. Coach: Martn Varini (assistant)

Nutico

Bruno; Anilson, Wellington, Joo Paulo and Joo Lucas; Jbson, Thomaz, Souza and Jean Carlos; Jlio Vtor and Kieza. Coach: Dado Cavalcanti

Reason: 26th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship

Place: Independence, in Belo Horizonte (MG)

date and time: August 26, 2022 (Friday), at 9:30 pm

referee: Rodolpho Toski Marques (FIFA/PR)

assistants: Ivan Carlos Bohn (PR) and Lilian da Silva Fernandes Bruno (RJ)

VAR: Vinicius Furlan (SP)