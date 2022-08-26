Cruzeiro will have an important absence against Náutico in the Brasileirão Serie B

Credit: Reproduction / Premiere

Cruzeiro is the current leader of the Brasileirão Serie B and, now, faces the last placed Náutico, in the Raimundo Sampaio Stadium. And the Minas Gerais team has something new for the next challenge. That’s because striker Jajá returned to training with the group, after an injury to his left knee. However, the player is still a doubt in the list of related and can enter as one of the team’s absences.

Other players may be available to Paulo Pezzolano for the next Cruzeiro match. Leonardo Pais and Geovane Jesus may also appear among those listed for the match. The Minas Gerais team starts the round with 54 points and can isolate itself even more from the vice-leader Bahia, 10 behind in the table. It is worth mentioning that the team also opened a wide advantage for the 5th place in the classification, which would take away the chance of access to Serie A, in 17 points.

Cruzeiro will have important shortages

As an absence for the match, Paulo Pezollano is suspended and will not be able to command the team on this occasion. After drawing 2-2 with Grêmio in the last match, in a game that was worth a possible decrease in the lead advantage, Cruzeiro managed to become even more comfortable in the table and, now, against an opponent facing a delicate situation, they can get closer to guarantee the title of the Brasileirão Série B with a few rounds to spare.

For the match, Cruzeiro must enter with Rafael Cabral in the goal; Zé Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Filipe Machado, Neto Moura, Wesley Gasolina, Bidu and Chay (Daniel Junior); Bruno Rodrigues and Luvannor.

On the other hand, Náutico should enter against Cruzeiro with Bruno in the goal; Bruno Bispo, Maurício and Wellington; Anílson, Jobson, Souza, Jean Carlos and Júnior Tavares (João Lucas); Kieza and Pedro Victor.

Cruzeiro and Náutico face each other this Friday (26), at 21:30 (Brasília time), at the Raimundo Sampaio Stadium. The game will be broadcast live by SporTV and Premiere (pay TV).