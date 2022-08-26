Daniela Mercury compares Bolsonarism to the ‘bad thing’ that ‘takes the air’

Composed seven months ago, the song was performed for the first time at the protest held on August 11, at the USP Law School. (photo: Disclosure/Reproduction) Singer Daniela Mercury will launch on digital platforms, at dawn this Friday (26), the single “O Samba Não Pode Esperar”, a song written by her in protest against authoritarianism, denialism and hate speeches.

The name of the current president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is not mentioned, but the singer says that the lyrics of the song also refer to Bolsonarism. “You like a weed / Kill little by little, take the air / Threaten democracy / Your tyranny wants to silence us”, says an excerpt from the composition.

column, Daniela says that Brazil is going through a crucial moment and that music is her way of alerting the population about what is at stake in the October election. “I’ve never seen the country in such a delicate situation. Brazil can’t stand four more years of a government that has no regard for democracy, that attacks culture, that attacks artists, that attacks nature,” she says.

That’s why, she says, “O Samba Não Pode Esperar” is a harder song than her other songs. “This time, I thought I had to draw attention to the danger we are in,” she emphasizes.

In another part of the song, Daniela sings: “A bad thing, it destroyed our house, it caused so much damage, sadness and horror / His evil killed so many people that, indignantly, time stopped.”

The people who defend the current government are also not spared in the letter.

. “Who supports their cruel evil / Inhuman, fascist and heartless / Who doesn’t feel the pain of their people / A selfish people / That’s not worth a penny.”

The singer says that she tried to translate in the composition what would be “this modern fascism” that, in her opinion, is trying to install itself in the country. And that, she continues, is formed by elements such as fake news, violence and intolerance.

“the lie trying to become the truth and that was very present in this period of the pandemic, in which we saw a lot of people die because of this denialism”, he says.

“Democracy embraces the different, the contradictory, and deals with it continuously. Authoritarianism wants to destroy everything like a big weed, trying to determine that there is only one truth”, he adds.

Despite being a harsher lyrics, Daniela says that she is a pacifist and that the proposal of “O Samba Não Pode Esperar” brings “love, conscience, reflection and discernment”. “We suffered a lot during the pandemic. The trend now is for us to relax a little, rest our hearts a little, but we still don’t have it, we still have 40 days for the first shift”, she says.

In the chorus of the lyrics, she sings: “Dream can’t wait / Samba can’t stop / Love can’t wait”.

Composed seven months ago, the song was presented for the first time at the protest held on August 11, at the USP Law School, in So Paulo, when two letters in favor of democracy were read.

“O Samba Can’t Wait” will be part of the album that Daniela should release later this year. The new work will revisit the singer’s history and celebrate the 30th anniversary of the album “O Canto da Cidade”, her first big hit.

READ THE LYRICS OF “SAMBA CAN’T WAIT”

The daily life of the people has been an ordeal, a suffocation

you like weed

kills slowly, takes the air

threatens democracy

Your tyranny wants to silence us

But the streets are for freedom

the expression of will

that can’t wait

You are treacherous animal that walks in packs and attacks from behind

Makes a joke and laughs to death

Like a pack of hyenas over remains

Who supports your cruel evil

inhuman, fascist and heartless

Who does not feel the pain of his people

a selfish people

That is not worth a penny

Bad thing destroyed our house, caused so much havoc, sadness and horror

His evil killed so many people that indignant time stopped

But love is out of life

That explodes in the chest of this crowd

the colorful insurrection

sprouting on the avenue

like a flower of the wilderness

The dream can’t wait

The samba can’t stop

love can’t wait

The verse and the rhyme

The future can’t wait

The people cannot be silent

Freedom can’t wait

Turn around.