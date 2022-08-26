Daronco will have to pay food baskets for the case against Hulk

Hulk accused Anderson Daronco of attempted intimidation during Galo’s match against São Paulo. Photo: (Pedro Vilela/Getty Images)

Accused of having tried to intimidate striker Hulk, from Atlético Mineiro, Rio Grande do Sul referee Anderson Daronco will have to pay the possible amount of food baskets worth R$ 5 thousand to charities in Belo Horizonte and, in addition, issue an official note. explaining himself to the Minas Gerais club and its captain.

Heard by the STJD after Atlético Mineiro sent the Supreme Court a Notice of Infraction against the actions of the referee in the match, Daronco received a proposal from the entity’s Attorney’s Office to carry out the disciplinary transaction for infringing article 258 of the CBJD, which deals with “conduct contrary to the discipline or sports ethics”. The referee, in the deposition, claimed that he did not intend to coerce or disrespect Hulk, but rather that he change his attitudes in future matches.

According to shirt 7, the maximum authority on the pitch threatened him: “When the game was ending he said: ‘be careful what you say outside’. I said ‘why?’, and he replied ‘because it’s not the last game I’ll referee from you.’ Is that a threat or not? I don’t know. In front of my four children, that was the conversation I had with him there”.

Sérgio Coelho, president of Atlético Mineiro, questioned: “Daronco does not go public to say if he threatened or not, what was the tone of the conversation. And no one from the arbitration commission says anything, as if nothing had happened. And he keeps whistling. Is that reasonable? Is it acceptable? It’s not defending Atlético or the Hulk. It’s defending Brazilian football!”