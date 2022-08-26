Dasa and Americanas prepare ‘Rental CRIs’

Dasa and Americanas are preparing offers for certificates of real estate receivables (CRIs) of R$ 1 billion each, with the resources destined for the payment or reimbursement of rents – a modality recently approved by the CVM but still little tested.

CRIs typically follow two structures: either they package transactions with ‘origin’ in the real estate business, such as the purchase and sale of real estate or built to suit; or refer to operations in which resources are ‘allocated’ to a sector operation. This last modality has always been more used by developers to finance or reimburse expenses with works.

A few years ago, the CVM started to make the structuring of CRIs more flexible, which initially only served companies in the real estate sector.

First, the regulator authorized the issuance of CRIs for the financing or reimbursement of property renovations carried out by companies in any sector. And this year, again after a consultation with XP, it released the bond issuance for the payment of rents, increasing the list of companies that can access this market.

As the money is not stamped, the issuer can use the funds as it sees fit, and the investor who buys the CRI runs the company’s credit risk.

In practice, it is a common debt operation under the chassis of a tax-benefit instrument.

In this type of operation, the backing is a debt: the company issues a debenture with the allocation of resources for the payment of rents. The CVM requires the company to register the lease contracts in the property registration to avoid fraud. In addition, the company must provide the fiduciary agent with proof of payment of rents every six months.

The possibility of issuing a CRI for rent payment allows companies to raise funds in terms and conditions that are better than issuing a debenture, since the CRI is tax exempt for individual investors.

Rede D’Or was the first company to issue a CRI for rent payments.

Dasa’s CRI will have two series: the first has a maturity of 7 years and will have as reference rate the NTN-B 2028 +0.35% per year; the second series matures in 10 years, NTN-B 2030 + 0.45% per year.

Americanas should exit with a single series operation with a 10-year term, paying NTN-B 32 + 0.30% per year.

In the case of Americanas, the size of the operation may end up being smaller – precisely because of the CVM’s requirement that the lease contracts be registered in the property’s registration.

This requirement is feasible for most properties, but there are two practical problems.

In the case of a retailer the size of Americanas, which has more than 3,500 stores spread across the country, obtaining registration by registration of a very large number of properties can be costly and operationally complicated.

In addition, it is not possible to make this registration in the registration for mall stores – the mall has a single license plate.

Sources familiar with the matter told the Brazil Journal that the CVM is analyzing the possibility of withdrawing this requirement in exchange for other types of proof of the existence of the contracts. This would also make it easier to use the bonds to repay rent payments.

The offering of CRIs by Americanas is coordinated by Itaú BBA (leader), BTG Pactual, UBS BB, Safra and XP.

Working on Dasa’s offer are: XP (leader), Bradesco BBI, BTG, Itaú BBA and UBS BB.

Ana Paula Ragazzi