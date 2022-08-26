Datafolha: Lula draws with Bolsonaro among the poorest evangelicals

The tendency to vote for Lula grows (photo: EVARISTO SA / AFP) The campaigns of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) make different bets to captivate the evangelical electorate. That of the current president chose the moral agenda, while that of the PT prefers to turn the key to the economic issue, in the expectation that the difficulty of guaranteeing our daily bread, in the midst of an economic crisis, will lead this believer to reject another four years of Bolsonarism in power.

Figures from the most recent Datafolha survey show that the two strategies can gain traction, depending on the social group. Bolsonaro’s take on this religious segment is mainly due to middle and high-income faithful, while, among the poorest, Lula remains in a technical tie with his rival.

A new cut made by Datafolha reveals that the former president has 41% of voting intentions in the first round among evangelicals who earn up to two minimum wages, against 38% for Bolsonaro. This group represents 53% of the interviewed faithful.

In the other slice, the evangelicals who receive more than two minimum wages per month, Bolsonaro shoots: he has 61% of the preference, and the PT, 22%.

The account explains the president’s prevalence in this niche as a whole: 49% of evangelicals are with him, and 32% say they choose their left-wing opponent.

The survey indicates that the economy shares space with religious identity in the formation of the vote of the faithful. The lower the income, the more sensitive that voter is to factors such as inflation.

The tendency to vote for Lula grows. It is not enough, however, to prevent belief and moral issues from stealing votes from the PT among the poorest, suggests Datafolha.

The former president’s performance among low-income evangelicals is well below the 60% support he has among poor voters of other faiths or no religion.

Bolsonaro’s lead among believers with incomes above two salaries indicates that the religious component finds more fertile ground in the portion of the electorate that may have felt some relief in the economic scenario.

According to the survey, Brazilians with higher incomes perceived a greater impact from measures such as the reduction of fuel prices and some recovery in the labor market.

This relative comfort may explain the reduction in the weight of economic concerns in the formation of the vote, facilitating the infiltration of moral issues hammered by Bolsonaristas – abortion, drugs, etc.

Among middle- and high-income evangelicals, 54% consider the Bolsonaro government to be great or good, and 20% consider the administration bad or very bad. Among the low-income faithful, the president’s approval is 35%, and disapproval is 34%.

The margin of error in the results by income bracket among evangelicals is more or less four percentage points. In the general survey, without distinction by religion, from two points, also to plus and minus.

Differences in the government’s assessment are reflected in Bolsonaro’s rejection rates. In the low-income group of evangelicals, 44% say they won’t vote for the president “no way.” In the range above, 24% of the faithful reject it.

The balance is reversed in the case of Lula: 40% of the poorest evangelicals do not vote for the PT, and this opposition reaches 67% among faithful with an income of more than two salaries.

The concentrated dispute between Lula and Bolsonaro makes the scenario repeat itself in the second round projections. The PT is the favorite of 47% of the poorest evangelicals, but has the support of only 25% among those with higher incomes.

The current president, on the other hand, is in a technical tie with Lula in the first group, with 43%, but has an advantage in the second band of the faithful – he appears with 68%.

For political scientist Vinicius do Valle, director of the Evangelical Observatory, this detailing of the electoral behavior of the faithful has implications for the next steps of the campaigns.

“If Bolsonaro managed to improve the economy, he would have an even higher rate of voting in the group. From the point of view of Lula’s strategy, introducing the economic issue dialogues with the poorest evangelicals.”

According to one of its researchers, the sociologist Clemir Fernandes, Iser (Institute for the Study of Religion) corroborates Datafolha.

“The so-called moral-religious agenda is important for the poorest evangelical electorate, especially women, but it is not decisive for the final decision to vote.”

“Inflation is an aggravating factor, but the acute and continued poverty of this huge contingent of rational factors of choice for Lula, considered the most capable of facing the fight against poverty,” he says.

Valle points out that financial suffocation may hold Bolsonaro’s lead in the churches, but poor evangelicals still embrace Lula less than the average Brazilian of equal income. “This makes it possible to characterize this segment as more conservative in terms of voting. It is one of the drivers in the opposite direction of the population as a whole.”

Evangelicals are one in four Brazilians, according to the Datafolha survey, carried out from August 16 to 18 with 5,744 people from 281 cities and registered with the TSE under the number BR-09404/2022.