disrespect! Fenaban returns without index and proposes to withdraw rights in PLR

The 2022 Bank Employees Campaign (salary campaign) reached the 16th round of negotiations without Fenaban proposing a new index for the readjustment of bank employees’ salaries. In addition, at the table this Thursday 25th, they maintained the proposal to reduce the amounts paid as their own programs of the additional portion of the PLR, which means withdrawal of rights for the category.

“It’s disrespectful! They have been with our list of claims for more than two months and, despite our repeated demands, they have not yet presented a readjustment index with a real increase in salaries. The only index, presented at last Friday’s table, was 65% of the INPC, but the Command rejected this lowered proposal at the table. One more day, therefore, without a decent proposal for an index”, said Ivone Silva, president of the Bank Employees Union of São Paulo, Osasco and Region and one of the coordinators of the National Bank Employees Command.

“We hoped that Fenaban would take into account that this is the moment when the entire category is focused on this table, anxious to know if our agendas will be valued or if the recognition for the hard work we have had to make the banks achieve extraordinary profits will be reciprocated. with losses and withdrawal of rights. The category is frustrated and impatient, does not deserve this treatment and demands a change in posture. But it is also mobilized and will deliberate on the direction of the movement in assemblies across the country”, added the secretary general of the Union, Neiva Ribeiro.

Readjustment of 100% of INPC, but with compensation of own programs

The Command managed to get Fenaban to withdraw from the lowered proposal for a readjustment in the PLR ​​presented on Wednesday (first of 70% of the INPC and then of 75.7% of the INPC), and on this Thursday it proposed a readjustment of 100% of the INPC (projected in 8, 88% on the category base date). However, they kept the compensation of their own programs, which is a setback.

“Compensating own programs in the additional portion of the PLR, in addition to reducing the amounts paid as PLR, leaves workers hostage to abusive targets, because the amounts paid as the banks’ own programs are linked to the fulfillment of the goals imposed by them, while the PLR has its rules stipulated in the CCT. We do not accept this setback”, adds Ivone.

In the agenda presented to the banks, the category claims for the additional portion of the PLR ​​3 base salaries, readjusted by the INPC plus a real increase of 5%.

With the correction of the PLR ​​by the INPC, in the three largest private banks in the country (Bradesco, Itaú and Santander) the percentage of distribution in the basic rule drops from 4.97% of the profit distributed in 2021 to 4.85%. In the additional portion, the reduction would be from 1.69% to 1.67%.

Trading continues this Friday the 26th, starting at 2pm.

Assembly on Friday 26

The São Paulo Bank Employees Union invites the category to participate in the virtual meeting on Friday 26, from 19 pm. at the assembly ( read the notice here ), bank employees must decide on the installation of a permanent general meeting, which will be open in the following days, so that workers can deliberate on the proposals presented by Fenaban.

Before Friday’s meeting, at 6 pm, the Union will do a live on Fenaban’s proposals at the tables.

