‘Divergents’ vs. ‘antagonists’: know the exact phrase by Paulo Freire quoted by Lula in Jornal Nacional | Pernambuco

The sentence by the Pernambuco pedagogue Paulo Freire quoted by the presidential candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), in an interview with Jornal Nacional, on Thursday (25), is from the book “Pedagogy of Hope: a reencounter with the Pedagogy of the Oppressed”. In it, the educator who became a world reference on education talks about the need for dialogue between minorities to fight those who oppress them.

In the book, Freire states “that only a radical policy, never, however, sectarian, seeking unity in the diversity of progressive forces, could fight for a democracy capable of standing up to the power and virulence of the right. intolerance, the denial of differences. Tolerance was not what it should be: the revolutionary virtue that consists in living together with those who are different so that one can better fight against antagonists“.

In the Jornal Nacional Saturday, Lula quoted the educator when he stated that he learned to talk, to negotiate with those who were against him.

“There is a fantastic phrase by Paulo Freire, which I used to show PT militants to talk about Alckmin’s entry: from time to time we need to be together with the divergent to fight the antagonists. And now we need to overcome the antagonism of fascism, of the far right,” she said (see video below).

According to historian Dimas Brasileiro, a 38-year-old researcher who is part of the Paulo Freire Chair at the Federal University of Pernambuco (UFPE), Freire’s book is an appeal for democratic dialogue. He cites as an example a debate that took place at Harvard University, in the United States, in the early 1970s.

“Paulo Freire was in the United States at the height of the identity movements, social movements, gender identity movements, the black movement, the immigrants’ movement. And initially these movements had difficulty in dialoguing with each other. these movements”, explained the historian.

According to Dimas Brasileiro, the educator from Pernambuco had been invited by universities, social movements and governments around the world to talk about “Pedagogy of the Oppressed”, one of his best known works.

Freire then reinforced the importance of dialogue between minorities and recalled that, despite being different, these groups had a common struggle.

“What is the fight against the oppressors, right? That puts them in places of exclusion, of inequality. So this fight, which is a divergent fight, focuses on the same group, which is antagonistic to them, which oppresses them, that excludes them. Which is a fight against this oppression”, affirmed the historian.

Dimas Brasileiro said that some people questioned the appeal made by Paulo Freire. “How could they be together, right? And Paulo Freire says ‘we are divergent, but we have an antagonistic field to face.’ that would hold all these struggles”.

Considered subversive by the military dictatorship, the Pernambuco native was exiled for 16 years and wrote more than 30 books, translated into several languages ​​(see video above). His main work, “Pedagogy of the Oppressed”, released in 1968, is the only Brazilian book on the list of the 100 most requested titles in the menus of university courses in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand.

Despite Paulo Freire having the title of patron of education since 2012, a popular initiative that had 20,000 signatures in 2017 and a 2019 bill, authored by Deputy Carlos Jordy (PSL-RJ), tried to transfer the Patron status of Brazilian education for José de Anchieta, a Jesuit priest canonized by Pope Francis in 2014.

Criticized by the Bolsonaro government, which attributes to it Brazil’s low school performance in assessments of the quality of national education, Freire’s methodology of literacy prioritizes the practical needs of each group that participates in learning.

It is a pedagogical theory linked to people’s daily lives and that goes beyond the objective of teaching reading and writing, seeking to enable students to critically raise awareness of reality and society.

The permanence of Paulo Freire’s thought, even after his death, in 1997, is evidenced by the relevance of several educator statements. Even said in the last century, several phrases by the patron of Brazilian education still bring relevant teachings and lessons to the current reality of the country and Brazilian education.