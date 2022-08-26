Dividends will yield more; understand – Money Times

O Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) renewed its share buyback program, according to a document sent to the market this Thursday (25).

With this, the bank intends to repurchase up to 75 million shares, without reducing the value of the share capital, for maintenance in treasury, cancellation or replacement on the market.

The share acquisition process has the potential objective of maximizing the allocation of capital through the efficient application of available resources.

In addition, with the repurchase, there will be a greater return on dividendssince the shares acquired by the company are withdrawn from the market and the payment of dividends is distributed to a smaller number of shares.

the favorites

The actions of Itau it’s the Bank of Brazil (BAAS3) have become the banking industry’s favorites for XP Investimentosafter the results in 2Q22.

According to Renan Manda and Matheus Guimarães, analysts at the brokerage, the names were highlights of the portfolio due to the strong positive trend of the results and the pricing deducted from the papers.

O Itau reported a managerial recurring income of R$7.6 billion in 2Q22up 17% compared to the same period last year.

