Doctor is removed from hospital after woman denounces obstetric violence during childbirth and baby dies, in Niquelândia | Goiás

A doctor was removed on Wednesday (24) from the Municipal Hospital of Niquelândia, north of the state, after a woman denounced that she suffered obstetric violence and her son, who was born premature, died after giving birth. In a social network, the patient said that she went into labor and the professional pushed the baby’s legs into her belly again so that she was transferred to another hospital. The Municipal Health Department said it is investigating the case.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

Américo Lúcio Neto is not a civil servant, but he has a contract with the city hall since 2016 to provide care as a gynecologist and obstetrician. The obstetrician’s defense said he has not yet had access to documentation of the procedure so he can defend himself.

“A priori, what he told us is that she arrived at the hospital and, due to the lack of other professionals, she was transferred to another hospital. He even accompanied her in the ambulance along with a nurse. said lawyer Luiz Gustavo Barreira Muglia.

On the 12th, the pregnant woman participated in the Romaria do Muquém and began to feel sick. She was attended to by a district team. Doctors suggested that she take an ambulance to the hospital, but the woman preferred to go in her own car, according to the Municipal Health Department.

She went into labor and went to the municipal hospital, where she was treated immediately. The patient said in an internet post that the baby’s legs were already showing and the doctor pushed them again. With that, she would have compressed the umbilical cord and made it difficult for the child to oxygenate.

The woman was taken to a hospital in Uruaçu, where she gave birth. The child was hospitalized, but died hours later.

2 of 2 Doctor Amércio Lúcio Neto, removed after a complaint of obstetric violence, in Niquelândia, Goíás — Photo: Reproduction/Cremego Doctor Amércio Lúcio Neto, removed after a complaint of obstetric violence, in Niquelândia, Goíás — Photo: Reproduction/Cremego

The case was registered with the Civil Police this Thursday (25). O g1 contacted the Regional Council of Medicine to find out if there was any complaint at the agency, but there was no response until the last update of this report.

The Municipal Health Department said it learned about the case through social media. The doctor has been removed until the situation is investigated.

“During the consultation, the doctor found that the mother would need an ICU and she was referred to the Uruaçu hospital. This doctor accompanied the mother, but, unfortunately, the baby did not survive. Faced with the complaint on the partner networks, in order to better investigate the facts, the doctor was removed from his activities until there is a proper investigation of possible guilt or bad procedure in the exercise of the function “, said the secretary’s lawyer, Diêgo Vilela.

The lawyer said that, after the repercussion, other people made informal complaints against the doctor about problems in the consultations made by him.

See other news from the region at g1 Goiás.