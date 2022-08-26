Does Nubank Ultravioleta offer discounts on any purchase?

Nubank offers advantages for those who have the Ultraviolet card. It works, see how they work

O Nubank has many important tools for its customers and the ultraviolet card is one of those options. It was launched a year ago and has been one of the most requested in fintech for being a Black card with several benefits. However, Ultraviolet does not offer discounts on all purchases. Despite this, one of the best advantages offered in the tool is cashback.

Because of cashback, after making a purchase using the Ultravioleta card, the customer will receive back 1% of the total amount spent on the transaction. In addition, the amount will begin to yield 200% of the CDI, with no time limit.

What is the cashback yield of Nubank Ultravioleta?

Customers of the Nubank Ultravioleta card can easily observe cashback earnings using the financial institution’s application. To check the income, follow the steps below:

First, access the Nubank app;

Then click on “My Ultraviolet” – you will find this option below the credit card section;

Then click on “Growing at 200% of CDI”;

You will be able to follow the cashback history of every month, with details of received, redemptions and growth by time;

The accumulated total cashback income can be consulted at any time from the first purchase with Ultravioleta.

What are the advantages of the Ultraviolet card?

Nubank’s Ultraviolet card has several advantageous functions for its users. So, here are the main advantages of the platform:

Cashback is instantaneous, does not expire and automatically grows at 200% of CDI per year;

Free travel insurance;

Free access to the VIP lounge at Guarulhos International Airport;

Exclusive design in metal without number, for greater security of customers;

The monthly fee of R$ 49 will not be charged when spending on the card is above R$ 5 thousand per month. Or if R$ 150 thousand are invested between Nubank and Nu Invest.

Image: Reproduction / Nubank