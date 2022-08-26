Dorival Júnior goes to court and charges R$ 1.8 million from Athletico | athletico-pr

Currently at Flamengo, the coach Dorival Junior went to court last Friday and charges BRL 1.8 million of Atletico. The process runs at the 15th Labor Court of Curitiba.

The coach charges salary issues, such as payment proportional to the time of the contract not fulfilled. The agreement was for two years, between January 2020 and December 2021.

The 60-year-old coach was fired from Hurricane at the end of August 2020. At the time, his salary rose in the month from R$120,000 to R$144,000.

In other words, he stayed in the position for eight months and there were still 15 months left on his contract, with Hurricane having to pay 50%. Upon termination, Athletico stated that the contract was for an “indefinite” term and did not pay the indemnity.

Coach and club have a conciliation hearing scheduled for October 18, online. The information was initially released by the B band radio and confirmed by ge.

Dorival Junior’s requests

1) Payment of indemnity in the amount of R$ 1,084,800.00, corresponding to half of the expected remuneration until the date of termination of the contract;

2) Payment of R$ 24 thousand, referring to the difference in the item of the 13th proportional salary;

3) Payment of R$ 15,717.34, referring to the difference determined under the heading of compensatory aid;

4) Fine of BRL 144,000.00.

1 of 1 Dorival Junior Athletico — Photo: Athletico Dorival Junior Athletico — Photo: Athletico

Dorival led Athletico in 18 games between the Supercopa, Campeonato Paranaense, Libertadores and Campeonato Brasileiro. There were nine victories, three draws and six defeats, an advantage of 55%.

He couldn’t resist the sequence of four consecutive defeats in the Brazilian. The coach, however, did not command the team in three of the four setbacks, as he was away after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

His son and assistant coach, Lucas Silvestre, commanded the team for two games, but also ended up on the sidelines for testing positive. The then assistant Eduardo Barros replaced him with the dismissal.

See what’s new from Athletico on Twitter

Follow GE/PR on Facebook

Tech wasn’t first choice

After the departure of Tiago Nunes, Athletico made a series of interviews to look for a replacement. The club followed in Argentina the likes of Sebastian Beccacece, Ariel Holan and Gustavo Quinteros. And do not stop there.

Rubro-Negro also sought out Miguel Angel Ramírez (Independiente Del Valle), and Domènec Torrent (New York City-USA). In Brazil, the attempt was made with Rogério Ceni, commander of Fortaleza, who did not accept Athletico’s proposal. After several denials, the solution was to hire Dorival Júnior.

Athletico with Dorival Junior