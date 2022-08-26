Drinking rainwater is very dangerous, new study warns

In the last decades, the scientific community has been warning about the high level of toxic chemicals in the waters of the rains. This is due to the large increase in the emission of these toxins by us humans. Now, a new study presents more details of the why not drink rainwater.

Read more: Cockroaches are evolving and becoming resistant to insecticides, study finds

Rainwater is not drinkable

This new study comes from Stockholm University and was based on guidelines from the US Environmental Protection Agency, the EPA. In this case, the international community makes a lot of use of the recommendations of this body when it comes to drinking water.

So, according to what the EPA qualifies as potable water, which is safe to drink, there is no rain anywhere in the world that is safe to drink. This is due to the presence of “Forever Chemicals”, something like “eternal chemicals”, in free translation.

These components are also known by the acronym PFAS, which stands for perfluoroalkylated and polyfluoroalkylated substances. According to the study, these are substances that take a long time to decompose. Furthermore, we find them in packaging, shampoos, makeup, but also in the air and in rainwater.

Therefore, the EPA’s conclusion is that the presence of PFAS has greatly increased in rainwater, making it unfit for consumption. In fact, studies point out that even in Antarctica these levels are high, so you can’t drink water from any rain.

Contact with rainwater is dangerous

In addition, the new findings also show that not only rainwater consumption is dangerous. That’s because even simple skin contact can cause significant impacts, as the EPA has warned several times.

Among the main health effects is the decrease in vaccine protection in children. But not only that, because obesity, high cholesterol, infertility and even some types of cancer can be effects of contact with the rains.

However, it is worth saying that the risk is much lower when contact occurs through the skin. On the other hand, the effects will be much more present in those who ingest rainwater.