Drugs against metastatic breast cancer do not reach SUS – 08/23/2022 – Folha Seminars

Even recommended by Conitec (National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System), new drugs that help in the control of metastatic breast cancer and can improve the quality of life for patients still do not reach them due to a lack of public investment.

That’s what the specialists at the opening table of the 7th Seminar on Cancer, held by Sheet on Monday (15), sponsored by Bristol Myers Squibb, Hospital Sírio-Libanês and Pfizer. The event was led by Vera Guimarães, former ombudsman of Sheet.

The Inca (National Cancer Institute) estimates that more than 66,000 new cases of breast tumors will be identified in the country this year.

In the Amazona 3 study, carried out by Gbecam (Brazilian Group of Studies on Breast Cancer) with 2,950 breast cancer patients, about 6% of them were already diagnosed with metastasis. The research was done from 2016 to 2018 and published in 2020.

“Receiving the diagnosis of cancer is difficult enough – in the metastatic phase, it is much more. This is also because we are not guaranteeing that the woman is examined, has a quality mammogram in a timely manner and begins treatment within the specified deadlines”, he says. psycho-oncologist Luciana Holtz, president and executive director of Instituto Oncoguia.

For Holtz, knowledge about the disease is greater today and this allows choosing the best therapy for each case, especially in advanced stages. Access is hampered, however, by the lack of prioritization of cancer in the management of the SUS and of sufficient investment to acquire new high-cost drugs and technologies.

The ACCamargo Hospital, a reference in cancer treatment in São Paulo, announced last week that it would stop receiving SUS patients from December, due to the lag in the amounts paid for consultations, procedures and surgeries. Days later, an agreement was announced with the Government of São Paulo for the maintenance of these services.

The mismatch between the cost and the transfer from the Ministry of Health can make this scenario, despite the turnaround, increasingly recurrent, says the expert.

Thanks to the new drugs against metastatic breast cancer, the telemarketing attendant Patrícia Nascimento, 39, controls the advance of the disease discovered in 2017 already at grade 3 (the variation, according to the severity, goes from 1 to 4).

In her first treatment against a tumor that is positive for estrogen, progesterone and HER2 receptors, she underwent chemotherapy, radiotherapy and hormone therapy, as well as a mastectomy to prevent metastasis to other organs. Even so, a recurrence in the lung was identified in April this year.

“It’s very difficult to find out that you have cancer, it’s a blow. When it’s metastatic, there’s a thought of finitude, but medicine has advanced a lot. It has a multidisciplinary team, palliative care, and they give us a boost of life, they show which is not a death decree.”

Watch the first day of the seminar:

Today, Patricia uses drugs to block hormone receptors in tumor cells and abemaciclib, a CDK4/6 inhibitor, that is, a drug that helps to prevent resistance to hormone therapy and makes it possible for this treatment to work and be used by a longer period, explains Daniela Rosa, oncologist at Hospital Moinhos de Vento and president of Gbecam.

The category of cyclin inhibitors also includes ribociclib and palbociclib, and has been recommended by Conitec since November 2021, but remains unavailable for SUS patients even after the 180-day period for incorporation has expired, says Holtz.

“The drug not reaching the patient even with approval in the public system is the biggest absurdity that is experienced in Brazil today. It’s no use knowing that the treatment is known to work and makes the person live longer, but they do not receive something that, theoretically, is approved and available”, says Rosa.

For the specialist, one of the ways to change this scenario is to expand access to information about the disease for the general population, so that more people start to pressure the government for the purchase of medicines.