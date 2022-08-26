Election advertising on radio and television starts this Friday

Candidates for the positions of president, governor, senator, federal deputy, state deputy and district deputy begin today (26) to present their proposals to voters, during free electoral propaganda on radio and open television.

The advertisement will be broadcast on broadcasters that operate on VHF and UHF, as well as on pay-TV channels managed by the Senate, the Chamber of Deputies, the legislative assemblies, the Legislative Chamber of the Federal District or the municipal chambers.

Accessibility resources, such as text subtitles, a window with a Libras interpreter and audio description must be used, under the responsibility of the parties, federations and coalitions.

In the case of the contest for President of the Republic, each candidate will have a specific advertising time, as calculated by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). The insertion time of each candidate is different, as it is calculated according to the representation of political parties in the Chamber of Deputies.

According to the calculation, the distribution of the candidates’ daily time in the advertising blocks was established as follows:

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (3 minutes and 39 seconds) – Brasil da Esperança Coalition, formed by the Brasil da Esperança Federation (PT, PCdoB, PV), PSOL/Rede Federation, Solidarity, PSB, AGIR, Avante and Pros

Jair Bolsonaro (2 minutes and 38 seconds) – Coalition for the Good of Brazil (PL, PP and Republicans)

Simone Tebet (2 minutes and 20 seconds) – Brazil for All Coalition (MDB and PSDB-Cidadania Federation and Podemos)

Soraya Thronicke (2 minutes and 10 seconds) – União Brasil

Ciro Gomes (52 seconds) – PDT

Roberto Jefferson (25 seconds) – PTB

Felipe D’Avila (22 seconds) – New

Today, the first day of election time, the order of presentation of candidates for the Presidency of the Republic will be as follows: Roberto Jefferson, Soraya Thronicke, Felipe D’Avila, Lula, Simone Tebet, Bolsonaro and Ciro Gomes. Candidates will still have advertising inserts available during the broadcasters’ programming.

According to electoral legislation, 90% of the total advertising time is distributed proportionally to the number of deputies in the current composition of the Chamber. The remainder (10%) is divided equally.

Constituent Eymael (DC), Léo Péricles (UP), Vera Lúcia (PSTU) and Sofia Manzano (PCB), who did not meet the minimum requirements, will not have access to the electoral timetable. For this, by the barrier clause, it is necessary that the parties have obtained 1.5% of the valid votes in the last election in a third of the states, or nine elected deputies distributed over a third of the national territory.

The first representative party in the Chamber of Deputies is União Brasil, with 81 elected federal deputies, followed by the Brasil da Esperança Federation (Fe Brasil), composed of the PT (Workers Party), PCdoB (Communist Party of Brazil) and PV ( Green Party), who are 70; Progressive Party (PP) with 38; PSDB Federation (Brazilian Social Democracy Party) – Citizenship with 37; PSD (Social Democratic Party, 35; MDB (Brazilian Democratic Movement), 34 and PL (Liberal Party), 33. In the last place are Avante and PSC (Social Christian Party), both with seven deputies.

Rules

The TSE defined rules for electoral propaganda. They provide for conduct considered to be unlawful. Advertising with the aim of degrading or ridiculing female candidates is prohibited. The TSE also prohibits the disclosure of facts that are known to be untrue or seriously decontextualized that affect the integrity of the electoral process, including voting, counting and counting of votes.

It is also forbidden to include, in the time for proportional candidacies (state, district and federal deputies), advertising of majority candidacies (senator, governor and president) or vice versa. However, the use of subtitles referring to the majority candidates or, in the background, posters or photographs of these candidates, is allowed during the program’s exhibition. It is also permissible to mention the name and number of any party, federation and coalition candidacy.

exhibition days

For President of the Republic, free electoral propaganda must be broadcast on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, from 7:00 to 7:12:30 and from 12:00 to 12:12:30 on the radio; from 13:00 to 13:12:30 and from 20:30 to 20:42:30 on television.

In elections for the position of deputy or federal deputy, advertising will be broadcast on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, from 7:12:30 am to 7:25 am and from 12:12:30 pm to 12:25 pm on the radio; and from 1:12:30 pm to 1:25 pm and from 8:42:30 pm to 8:55 pm on television.

In the elections for senator or senator, the transmission will take place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 7 am to 7:05 am and from 12 pm to 12:05 pm on the radio; from 1 pm to 1:05 pm and from 8:30 pm to 8:35 pm on television.

For state and district deputies or deputies, the advertisement will be broadcast on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 7:05 am to 7:15 am and from 12:05 pm to 12:15 pm on the radio; from 1:05 pm to 1:15 pm and from 8:35 pm to 8:45 pm on television.

Candidates and candidates for government will have ads aired on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 7:15 am to 7:25 am and from 12:15 pm to 12:25 pm on the radio; from 1:15 pm to 1:25 pm and from 8:35 pm to 8:45 pm on television.

The first round will be held on October 2, when voters will go to the polls to elect the President of the Republic, governors, senators, federal, state and district deputies. If there is a second round for the presidential race and for state governments, the vote will take place on October 30.