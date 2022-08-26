Election advertising on TV and radio starts this Friday; know the rules | Elections 2022

Free electoral propaganda on radio and TV for candidates in this year’s elections starts this Friday (26).

The first day will have candidates for governor, state (or district) deputy and senator. On Saturday (27), it will be the turn of the candidates for president of the Republic and for federal deputy.

In the first round, the contents will be broadcast until the 29th of September. For disputes that go to the second round, the broadcast of the advertisement will take place between October 7th and 28th.

Candidates may appear in two advertising modalities during the period:

70 minutes distributed in commercial pills during broadcasts from Monday to Sunday, between 5 am and midnight. Parties can choose to display content with 30 or 60 seconds;

50 minutes of content displayed in two 25-minute blocks between Monday and Saturday

The distribution of time to which each candidate and party is entitled takes into account the size of the benches elected by the acronyms in the Chamber of Deputies in 2018. In the race for the Plateau, the attribution is of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

In the other positions in dispute (governor, senator, federal, state and district deputies), the division is informed by the Regional Electoral Courts (TREs).

TSE indicates each candidate’s time in electoral propaganda;

Electoral advertising: rules for candidates and voters;

Party propaganda vs electoral propaganda

Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

candidates for senator: two blocks on the radio (from 7 am to 7:05 am it’s from 12:00 to 12:05 ) and two blocks on TV (from 1 pm to 1:05 pm it’s from 20:30 to 20:35 )

two blocks on the radio (from it’s from ) and two blocks on TV (from it’s from ) candidates for state deputy or district: two blocks on the radio (from 7:05 am to 7:15 am it’s from 12:05 to 12:15 ) and two blocks on TV (from 1:05 pm to 1:15 pm and from 8:35 pm to 8:45 pm)

or two blocks on the radio (from it’s from ) and two blocks on TV (from 1:05 pm to 1:15 pm and from 8:35 pm to 8:45 pm) candidates for governor: two blocks on the radio (from 7:15 am to 7:25 am it’s from 12:15 to 12:25 ) and two blocks on TV (from 1:15 pm to 1:25 pm it’s from 20:45 to 20:55 )

Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday

candidates for president: two blocks on the radio (from 7 am to 7:12 am it’s from 12:00 to 12:12 ) and two blocks on TV (from 1 3 am to 1:12 pm it’s from 20:30 to 20:42 )

two blocks on the radio (from it’s from ) and two blocks on TV (from 1 it’s from ) candidates for Congressman: two blocks on the radio (from 7:12 am to 7:25 am it’s from 12:12 to 12:25 ) and two blocks on TV (from 1:12 pm to 1:25 pm it’s from 20:42 to 20:55 )

TV time of presidential candidates

The TSE approved last Tuesday (23) a resolution that deals with the rules for distributing free electoral propaganda time for candidates for president of the Republic, which will start this Saturday (27).

According to the division carried out by the TSE, the candidates Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will concentrate just over 50% of the free electoral time:

Ciro Gomes ( PDT ): 52 seconds per daily block / 68 inserts on the first turn;

52 seconds per daily block / 68 inserts on the first turn; Felipe d’Avila (Young): 22 seconds per block / 30 insertions on the first turn;

22 seconds per block / 30 insertions on the first turn; Jair Bolsonaro (PL, PP and Republicans ): 2 minutes and 38 seconds per block / 207 insertions in the first round;

2 minutes and 38 seconds per block / 207 insertions in the first round; Squid (EN/ B’s PC / PV , PSOL / Network , PSB , pros Solidarity, Forward and Act): 3 minutes and 39 seconds per block / 287 insertions in the first round;

3 minutes and 39 seconds per block / 287 insertions in the first round; Roberto Jefferson (PTB): 25 seconds per block / 33 inserts on the first turn;

25 seconds per block / 33 inserts on the first turn; Simone Tebet ( MDB , PSDB / Citizenship and We can ): 2 minutes and 20 seconds per block / 185 insertions in the first turn;

2 minutes and 20 seconds per block / 185 insertions in the first turn; Soraya Thronicke (union Brazil): 2 minutes and 10 seconds per block / 170 inserts on the first turn.

The order in which candidates’ materials appear will change each day – the first to be shown on one day will drop to the last slot the next day, and will go up in order until it reaches the top again.

On Saturday, the first day of airing, the TSE raffled off the following order of appearance in the free election time:

1) Roberto Jefferson;

2nd) Soraya Thronicke;

3rd) Felipe d’Avila;

4) Squid;

5th) Simone Tebet;

6) Jair Bolsonaro;

7) Ciro Gomes.

Radio and TV Advertising Rules

The production of content is the responsibility of the parties and candidates. Candidates may appear on internal or external recordings.

It is allowed to broadcast interviews with the candidate and external scenes in which: government or public administration achievements are exposed; administrative failures and deficiencies in public works and services in general; and parliamentary acts and legislative debates.

The content can be accompanied by a graphic element with reference to the candidate’s number, jingles or clips with music or vignettes. Supporters may not occupy more than 25% of the program.

Can’t brand advertising

Parties cannot use the space, even in a disguised or subliminal way, to promote a brand or product.

It is also not allowed to transmit images of research carried out or any other type of popular consultation of an electoral nature in which it is possible to identify the person interviewed or in which there is manipulation of data. Candidates may, however, publish election polls, provided that the period of completion and the margin of error are informed. Mention of competitors is not mandatory.

Cannot ridicule opponents

The TSE resolution that deals with the rules of electoral propaganda also provides that the use of free advertising in order to “degrade or ridicule female candidates is not allowed”.

Editing and computer graphics

No montages can be made and there can be no use of computer graphics, cartoons and special effects in the programs.

Using the time for another candidate

Parties also cannot use the time allocated to candidates for federal and state (or district) deputy in running for president, governor and senator. It is allowed, however, mention, caption and photos with reference to candidates for president, governor and senator.

In the programs for candidates for the Planalto, Senate and state governments, parties may opt for the participation of candidates for deputy, provided that the testimony consists exclusively of a request to vote for the candidate who gave up the time and does not exceed 25% of the time of each program or insert. In this case, the acronym can also lose advertising time.

Advertisements broadcast on TV must have subtitles using hidden captions (called “closed captions”), a window with a Brazilian Sign Language (Libras) language interpreter and audio description. The content must also have a caption with the identification “Free Electoral Advertising”.

*Under the supervision of Beatriz Borges