Election time on radio and TV starts this Friday; see the time of the presidential candidates – News

Free electoral propaganda on radio and television starts this Friday (26). On this first day, the time is reserved for candidates for senator, federal, state or district deputy and governor.

The time of each coalition or party was divided as follows:

• Brazil Coalition of Hopeby candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT): 3 minutes and 39 seconds / 287 insertions;

• Coalition for the Good of Brazilby President Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 2 minutes and 38 seconds / 207 insertions;

• Brazil for All Coalitionby Senator Simone Tebet (MDB): 2 minutes and 20 seconds / 185 insertions;

• union Brazilby Senator Soraya Thronicke: 2 minutes and 10 seconds / 170 insertions;

• PDTby the presidential candidate Ciro Gomes: 52 seconds / 68 insertions;

• New Party, by candidate Felipe D’Avila: 22 seconds / 30 insertions; and

• PTBby candidate Roberto Jefferson: 25 seconds / 33 insertions.

Last Tuesday (23), the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) approved the resolution that addresses the times in which the advertisements of each candidate for the Presidency of the Republic will be broadcast in the first round of elections.





In addition, the order of placement of advertisements was established by drawing lots, which was as follows:

• Roberto Jefferson (PTB);

• Soraya Thronicke (Brazil Union);

• Felipe D’Avila (Young);

• Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva – Brasil da Esperança Coalition – composed of the Brasil da Esperança federations (PT, PCdoB and PV), PSOL/Rede and Solidariedade, PSB, Agir and Avante parties;

• Simone Tebet – Brazil for All Coalition, formed by the MDB, the PSDB/Cidadania federation and Podemos;

• Jair Bolsonaro – Coalition for the Good of Brazil, composed of PL, PP and Republicans; and

• Ciro Gomes (PDT).

In the case of block electoral programs, the TSE defined that, after the first day of airing, the one who ran the advertisement in the last place will be the first on the following day. The other exhibitions will be defined by lottery.





Barrier clause

Only the parties that achieved the minimum electoral performance in the last elections, called the barrier clause, have radio and TV schedules.

Thus, only those “parties that obtain, in the elections for the Chamber of Deputies, at least 3% of the valid votes, distributed in at least one third of the units of the Federation, with a minimum of 2% of the valid votes in each one of them” or those who “have elected at least 15 federal deputies distributed in at least one third of the units of the Federation”.

The Christian Democracy party had suggested a change, providing that all parties or coalitions registered as candidates for the presidency would be entitled to free electoral time, but the issue was rejected by the TSE.

Most of the radio and TV time (90%) is divided proportionally between the number of parliamentarians in the Chamber; the other 10% is divided equally.





Radio and TV stations will have to reserve 12 minutes and 30 seconds, in each block, for the free electoral propaganda of candidates for the Presidency of the Republic.

As defined by the Electoral Justice, broadcasters will have to reserve 70 minutes every day for insertions of 30 to 60 seconds for parties or coalitions, distributed in a schedule from 5 am to 12 am. In case of a second round, the time drops to two blocks of ten minutes daily.





days and times

The advertisement will be shown from Friday (26) until September 29. For the second round, the transmission will take place between October 7th and 28th. The time division was as follows:



Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays:

• Candidates for the Senate: from 7:00 to 7:05 and from 12:00 to 12:05 on the radio; from 1 pm to 1:05 pm and from 8:30 pm to 8:35 pm on TV;

• Candidates for the Federal Chamber, District Chamber or Legislative Assemblies: from 7:05 am to 7:15 am and from 12:05 pm to 12:15 pm on the radio; from 1:05 pm to 1:15 pm and from 8:35 pm to 8:45 pm on TV; and

• Candidates for state governments: from 7:15 am to 7:25 am and from 12:15 pm to 12:25 pm on the radio; from 1:15 pm to 1:25 pm and from 8:35 pm to 8:45 pm on TV.







Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays:

• Candidates for the Presidency of the Republic: from 7:00 am to 7:12 am and from 12:00 pm to 12:12 pm on the radio; from 1 pm to 1:12 pm and from 8:30 pm to 8:42 pm on TV; and

• Candidates for the Federal Chamber, District Chamber or Legislative Assemblies: from 7:12 am to 7:25 am and from 12:12 pm to 12:25 pm on the radio; and from 1:12 pm to 1:25 pm and from 8:42 pm to 8:55 pm on TV.