Eliezer says that “romance” with Vyni at BBB22 was forged by Globo

4 hours ago

Eliezer recalled the time of Big Brother Brasil when talking about Vyni’s possible advances in the 2022 edition. According to the ex-BBB, TV Globo forged the interest of the brother by him as part of a screenplay for viewers.

Asked about the matter, Eli was firm. “No folks! For God’s sake, Vyni didn’t invest anything! I think the following, I think Big Brother has narratives and they tell stories. I think, unfortunately or fortunately, I don’t know, they chose to tell a story of a relationship between me and Vyni right there,” he explained.

Viih Tube’s boyfriend also explained that his relationship with Vyni inside the house was different from what TV Globo showed during BBB22: “In reality it was a little different inside the house. Because they are different realities. What you live inside the house and what is shown outside as a whole”.

