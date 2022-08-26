Emílio Dantas’ twins pose with Fernanda Gentil: “dinda”

Emílio Dantas and Fabiula show a photo of the twins with the dinda, Fernanda Gentil and enchant

The actress Fabiula Nascimento and her husband, the actor Emílio Dantas, showed a very special moment for the two children. The couple of actors are proud fathers of the twins Roque and Raul, seven months old. Together since 2017, the famous enchant internet users by showing family moments.

To fulfill their dream of being parents, Fabiula and Emílio opted for the in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedure, after a year of trying to get pregnant naturally. The actress froze her eggs at the age of 35, just before she met her current husband. But, she only went to fulfill the desire of motherhood at 42 years of age.

Recently, Emílio Dantas and his wife celebrate the seven months of the little ones with a beautiful family celebration. The little boys were born on January 9 this year. Since then, every ninth of every month, the two celebrate the babies’ birthday in a very intimate way.

The beautiful party featured a delicious homemade cake made by Fabiula’s hands. In addition, the drooling daddies appeared having fun with their children. Each month, celebrities pose with the twins in never-before-seen images and thrill fans with the family’s joy as they celebrate this very special moment.

On the morning of this Thursday (25), the wife of Emílio Dantas enchanted the Internet by sharing a beautiful record of the heirs on social media. In the beautiful image published on the artist’s official profile, the babies appear in a charming photo sitting in the living room of the famous house with the presenter, friend and neighbor of the family, Fernanda Gentil.

In the beautiful photograph it is possible to see one of the twins staring at Fernanda, while she talks to him and holds the other baby with one of her hands. Already in the caption Fabiula shoots: “Dindidinha”, wrote the artist who still made a point of tagging Gentil’s profile on social networks.

